Mystery of huge bear that killed Arizona man deepens with new lab report

The mystery around an unusual bear attack in Arizona has deepened after wildlife officials released a health report of the dead animal.

A male black bear attacked 66-year-old Steven Jackson as he was drinking coffee and dragged him 75 feet down an embankment June 16, in the Groom Creek area near Prescott, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Wildlife officials called the fatal mauling unusual and “predatory in nature.”

A necropsy was conducted on the 365-pound animal, which officials estimated being 7 to 10 years old, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a June 21 news release.

The bear was determined to be in “good condition with no apparent signs of disease,” according to Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, a wildlife veterinarian who performed the examination.

Human remains, vegetation and seeds were found in the bear’s stomach, wildlife officials said. Its body fat also pointed to it being in “good nutritional condition.”

And the bear tested negative for rabies, officials said. A bear last tested positive for rabies in Arizona in 1971, according to Arizona Game and Fish.

Lastly, the report determined the animal’s cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds. A neighbor heard Jackson screaming and shot the animal dead, officials said.

Prescott is about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

