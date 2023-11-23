The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Veterinary Public Health Program is investigating multiple reports of Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease that have been found in dogs in the Los Angeles County area, officials announced Tuesday. Between dog boarding, play dates and trips to the dog park, Thanksgiving presents an additional risk for pets this year as a mystery canine illness continues to spread in multiple states. Symptoms of the illness include cough, nasal discharge, sneezing and lack of energy in dogs. “Currently, Public Health is in case-finding mode to determine if and to what extent there is a new respiratory illness impacting dogs in Los Angeles County. As additional information becomes available, we will update the public,” a news release said. KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on Nov. 22, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/mystery-illness-sickens-dogs-in-los-angeles-county-heres-what-you-need-to-know/ https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/with-dog-mystery-illness-spreading-vets-urge-caution-around-thanksgiving/

