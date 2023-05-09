Mystery man knocks at door and attacks 6-year-old when she opens it, Maine cops say

A bizarre assault is under investigation in southern Maine after a child answered a knock at the door and ended up in a hospital, according to the Portland Police Department.

Her attacker — a middle-aged man — remains unidentified and at large, police said in a news release.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at a home on Monroe Court, a few blocks north of Portland Harbor, police said.

“A 6-year old girl answered a knock at the door and was attacked by the suspect,” officials said.

“An adult confronted the intruder, who quickly fled the home. Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was transported to Maine Medical Center where she was evaluated and released.”

Details of the girl’s injuries were not released and police have not provided a potential motive.

Investigators say the suspect was “a white male in his 40s or 50s” with a gray facial hair who was wearing a checkered long-sleeved shirt and a black and white hat.

He was last seen fleeing south shortly after the attack “and may be riding on a bicycle,” police said.

