Mystery medical emergency in court sends 3 inmates to Charlotte hospital

Emergency responders revived three inmates found unresponsive in a Mecklenburg County Courthouse holding cell on Monday, jail officials said. The cause of their medical emergency remained a mystery Tuesday but all three survived, according to the latest information available.

An investigation into what happened is underway, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday night.

The Mecklenburg Clerk of Court’s office referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

Defendants in jail are routinely transferred from the jail to the courthouse in uptown Charlotte for court sessions, such as bond hearings.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened in an area where people in police custody wait in the courthouse. It’s unclear how many people were in the room, whether the three people were under direct guard supervision at the time, and what type of hearing the inmates were in the courthouse for.

The incident was described by the sheriff’s office as a “medical emergency” and officials said names of the three people will not be publicly released.

Deputies had immediately notified Medic, the Charlotte Fire Department and and Wellpath, the health care provider at the jail, officials said.

The inmates “were responsive as they were being transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for additional treatment and evaluation,” according to the news release.

In a statement, Sheriff Garry McFadden said he was proud his staff and the first responders who quickly responded to the cell for their “exemplary handling of this incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.