The mystery of MH370 remains more than 5 years later — here are all the theories, dead ends, and unanswered questions from the most bizarre airline disaster of the century

Flight MH370 disappeared more than five years ago with 239 people on board.

It vanished on its way from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Beijing, and only fragments have ever been found.

Years of investigations have failed to make sense of what happened to the plane.

Conspiracy theories have grown as families of victims accuse the Malaysian government of not releasing information.

Malaysia's government issued a major report seeking to draw a line under the mystery, but it didn't provide concrete answers or stop the questions.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from air-traffic-control radar screens, never to be seen again — and spawning the most incredible aviation mystery of the 21st century.

The 239 people on board were never found and are presumed dead.

Investigations dedicated to finding the plane, the victims, or any substantial evidence of what happened have come up with next to nothing, inviting speculation and conspiracy to fill the vacuum.

In July 2018, the Malaysian government, which has largely taken the responsibility for investigating the disappearance, issued what it said was its final report on the fate of the plane.

Malaysia's transport minister, Anthony Loke, had promised total transparency in the document, with no redactions or obfuscations. But it wasn't able to answer the fundamental question of what happened to the plane. French authorities have even started a new investigation into what really happened.

Here's what we know, what theories have been put forward, and the questions that remain.

A normal takeoff, 'good night' — then nothing

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, left Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 12:41 a.m. local time on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

More than 150 passengers were Chinese. There were also 38 Malaysians, seven Indonesians, six Australians, and several passengers from a host of other countries, including France and the US. Twelve crew members were on board as well.

The final voice communication from the cockpit, less than an hour after takeoff, was "Good night, Malaysian three-seven-zero."

The plane then stopped communicating with ground control.

It deviated from its route two hours after takeoff, according to data from military radar.

For reasons still unknown, the plane abruptly turned back toward Malaysia, then on toward the Indian Ocean.

There were no reports of bad weather or distress calls.

The plane traveled south and may have changed altitude at some point. It sent a final, automated satellite communication that was received but did not contain any information about where it was.

Other aircraft communications had been purposefully disabled earlier or somehow powered down in the flight, authorities said. The plane had disappeared.

The search attempts

Search attempts were quickly launched, but investigators had little idea of where to start and a vast swathe of territory where the plane could feasibly be.

Teams from Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia were searching the water near Vietnam — which is partway between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing — about 12 hours after contact was lost.

FBI teams and Interpol personnel flew in to assist, with nine countries contributing to the initial search. Forty ships worked around the clock, and 34 aircraft flew during daylight hours.