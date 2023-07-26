Mystery as ‘Overwhelmed’ Teen Missing Since 2019 Walks Into Police Station

Glendale Police Department

A teen who went missing in 2019 turned up in a small Montana town near the Canadian border after walking into a local police department and identifying herself.

Alicia Navarro, who has autism, was just 14 when she disappeared, leaving behind a note saying she would be back. At the time, her mother, Jessica Nunez, suspected her daughter had been lured away by a predator online.

But Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago said in a press conference Wednesday that the now 18-year-old Navarro was “healthy and happy” since the discovery—despite being a little “overwhelmed.”

As soon as she identified herself, police say they conducted interviews with Navarro and her family, and “are confident that the person that we are talking with and dealing with is indeed Alicia Navarro.”

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions with this particular announcement that we are having. We are happy and at the same time we are hopeful that we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure,” Santiago said.

In a short video sent by the Glendale Police Department to The Daily Beast, Navarro can be seen being questioned by investigators via video call.

An investigator asks: “Did anybody hurt you in any way?”

“No, no one hurt me,” she answers.

Navarro appears to be in good spirits, police claimed, adding that she “really wants to move on with her life,” and is “very apologetic to her mother and understands she caused a lot of pain.”

The teen remains hopeful that they can rebuild their relationship.

“For more than four years detectives here have followed up on THOUSANDS of leads,” Santiago said in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“This case is far from being closed. We are continuing to investigate her whereabouts for the last four years and will do so alongside our Federal partners. Alicia is asking for her privacy at this time. We are thankful we can bring some type of closure to her family. We are also thankful she appears to be in good health and happy.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

