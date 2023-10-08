Mystery: Palm Bay detectives investigate bones found in overgrown lot at Compound

PALM BAY — Bones found Saturday evening in The Compound were being examined Sunday to determine if they were human.

The skeletonized remains were found about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the tall grass near the intersection of Cormorant Avenue and Absher Way. That is in an area known as The Compound, an overgrown, vacant 12-square-mile plot of land in southwest Palm Bay frequently used by off-roaders, urban explorers.

The area, originally the planned site of an abandoned housing development, was cordoned off by Palm Bay police as forensic agents and detectives combed over the scene. The bones, along with the soil around them and other unidentified components found at the scene, were to be turned over to the Brevard medical examiner's office in Rockledge for further examination.

If the bones are determined to be human, investigators will work to pinpoint a cause of death, including whether it could be potentially a medical issue, homicide or suicide before reviewing missing persons reports or other cold cases from the area. The heavily overgrown area is also site to large animals that roam free, from deer to hogs, police point out.

The Compound has a history also of being a dumping ground and cover for criminal activity, from drug use to homicide. In recent months, the area has been the subject of protests and City Council discussions after the bodies of four people were located there in three unrelated homicide cases.

In December 2022, two teens — a 14-year-old and 16-year-old — were shot to death in The Compound by an unidentified assailant on Christmas, Palm Bay detectives said. No arrests have been made in that case. In March, the burned, dismembered remains of a missing 44-year-old Indian Harbour Beach woman were found. An arrest was made in that case.

In September, police found the body of a 30-year-old man in the Compound. Two people were arrested in the case and charged in the homicide.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Mystery: Palm Bay detectives investigate bones found at Compound