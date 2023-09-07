Mystery as parents ‘kidnapped’ from Texas home with five children left behind alone

The kidnapped couple’s home in San Antonio, is currently under investigation by police to find any clues of their whereabouts (KSAT)

A bizarre mystery is unfolding in Texas after five children were found alone in their home after their parents were allegedly kidnapped.

San Antonio police officers were called to the home in the city’s Southwest Side neighbourhood at around 6am on Wednesday. The children, all under the age of 17, were inside and unharmed.

The children reportedly told police that unknown suspects had broke into their house and “forcefully” taken the parents, who are both in their late 30s.

The two male suspects reportedly showed up to the house with guns.

“Suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the adults and fled the scene,” Ricardo Guzman, from the San Antonio Police Department, told KSAT. “We located about five juveniles all inside the home, no injuries, they were unharmed.”

The house, located in the 3100 block of Mission Bell, has been taped off while they search and investigate around the property.

Five children, all under 17-years-old, were found in the home after police responded to the early morning call (KSAT/ABC News)

The police are currently calling the crime a “kidnapping”. Texas law states this is a third-degree felony which could see the suspects in state prison between two to ten years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

The police say they still have a lot of unanswered questions such as why this kidnapping happened and where the couple is right now.

According to KSAT, the police said in an earlier statement that the suspects were driving a white SUV.

The motive of the suspects is still unknown, police said.