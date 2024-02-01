Mystery remains: New images released to help ID man whose skull surfaced on Akron sidewalk

BCI Forensic Artist Samantha Molnar, left, talks about a digital forensic facial reconstruction of Akron John Doe during a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. At right is Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Eight years after the skull of an unidentified man was found on a South Akron sidewalk, investigators are hoping new technology can point the way to finally establishing who the deceased party was.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation joined Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler at a Thursday news conference to unveil a digital forensic facial reconstruction based on remains found in January 2016.

Investigators are seeking the public's help to finally provide an ID for John Doe, whose skull was found in front of 1345 Marcy St. The rest of the skeleton was found inside the abandoned house.

In 2017, the BCI and the Summit County Medical Examiner's office completed a clay facial reconstruction using the remains; a DNA profile also was completed that year.

These digital renderings created by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation show some of the possible appearances around the time of death of an unknown man whose skull and remains were found on Marcy Street in 2016 in South Akron.

"Unfortunately, that DNA profile did not result in any identification," said BCI Superintendent Bruce Pijanowski, leading investigators to conclude that "this individual did not have a criminal record on file."

Since that time, he said, "the BCI has always looked for innovative technologies and new partnerships" to try to crack unsolved cases.

Pijanowski said forensic artist Samantha Molnar was pivotal in bringing the new technology to BCI.

"What she was able to do in 2023 was to take the original clay reconstruction and digitize that and provide different potential appearances of this individual," he said.

Pijanowski believes the skeletal remains predate the 2016 discovery by several years. In November 2012, he said, there was a fire at the vacant property. The fire started in a second-story room, which was where most of the skeleton was discovered a little over three years later.

Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler talks about a digital forensic facial reconstruction of Akron John Doe on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Pijanowski noted that this digitization is important because people may recognize one of the variations of the man and come forward to help further the investigation.

Even a tip or detail that might seem trivial is important to bring forward, he said, "because it may be the one piece that allows us to identify the individual."

"This individual deserves the dignity of being (identified)," Pijanowski said, "so we are asking anyone who has anything they believe is related to this that they call the Akron police department or BCI."

Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler recalled working with the Mercyhurst University forensic science recovery team in 2017 and having them assist the medical examiner's office in documenting, collecting and evaluating the remains found at the site.

"Although there were portions of the remains found outside of the home, the bulk of the remains were inside the house," Kohler said. "As the anthropology staff looked at the remains, they could tell that he had been deceased since prior to the start of the 2012 fire by at least days if not a few months prior."

BCI Superintendent Bruce Pijanowski stands behind a clay rendition of Akron John Doe during a press conference unveiling new digital forensic facial images of Akron on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Investigators believe the skeleton belongs to a white male, about 5-foot-9 and between 35 and 55 years old. The John Doe may have been transient. The medical examiner's office does not know the manner of death and did not find any evidence of trauma to the bones that would indicate a stabbing or a shooting. Kolnar said that does not mean the John Doe was not killed; there's just no evidence of violent trauma.

"After a decade after he had died, we are still trying to give the John Doe a name and hopefully find his family so we can let them know what has happened to their family member," Kohler said. "I am very excited and hopeful that these new digital images that Samantha has had a hand in creating will help trigger a memory in someone's mind about who this might be, someone who may have been passing through the area and had their demise here in Akron."

Molnar said investigators found evidence of decomposition and small remains of soft tissue on the skeleton. She recalled how BCI worked with Ohio State University to generate software-driven renderings using the clay facial reconstruction.

"When I create a facial reconstruction, there's a lot of things I don't know," Molnar said. "I'm usually just operating off of skeletal remains, so I don't have tissue. A lot of times there's no hair that's located. I don't know hair color, but this software allowed us to generate different images that might help jog someone's memory."

Anyone with information is advised to call the Ohio BCI's Criminal Intelligence Unit at 740-845-2406 or the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter, @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio investigators seek to ID Akron John Doe 8 years after skull found