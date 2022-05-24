Mystery remains after mushroom hunter stumbles upon body near Oregon highway, cops say

A mushroom hunter was scouring the area and stumbled upon a body, Oregon deputies said.

The person was searching for mushrooms Saturday, May 21, when they discovered a body, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The man’s body was found near Highway 242 in Oregon.

“Deputies arrived on scene and began conducting a death investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a May 23 news release. “The investigation found no evidence of foul play.”

The body has not been identified, deputies said. Investigators did not publicly say if they know how the body got there.

“Family notifications will be made after his identity is confirmed,” deputies said.

At least three other mushroom hunters have found human remains this spring, McClatchy News reported.

Earlier in May, a group of mushroom hunters in Missouri “stumbled across an old hand dug well full of water” and wanted to know how deep the well was. They grabbed a stick to check its depth and discovered a human body, McClatchy News reported.

The body was later identified as 60-year-old Kevin Bruce Rogers, who was known to live in Springfield, about 45 miles southwest of where his body was found.

In Iowa, a mushroom hunter discovered a woman’s body off the road. Her body was believed to be there “for some time,” police told McClatchy News.

In April, a mushroom hunter in Indiana discovered a boy’s body “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area.”

Many mushroom hunters start their searches from late March into early May, according to McClatchy News. Morel mushrooms are likely to pop up when temperatures during the day are in the low 70s.

Morels are a wild, edible mushroom that are known to be delicious. They’re hard to spot because they camouflage into their environment.

Mushroom hunters found 60-year-old’s body in Missouri well, leaving more questions

Mushroom hunter finds woman’s body while scouring woods for morels, Iowa cops say

Mushroom hunter stumbles upon body — and boy’s identity is a mystery, Indiana cops say