Mystery shooting at Tesoro Viejo community. Madera deputies looking for witnesses

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Tesoro Viejo community and are asking for witnesses with information about the early Tuesday incident.

Investigators said deputies received calls from residents at 12:42 a.m. of shots fired in the 4400 block of Hillside Road.

Deputies found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims or witnesses.

Deputies stressed that this is an isolated incident, and believe they have identified the parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 559-675-7770 or email information to mcsotip@maderacounty.com.

To remain anonymous, the Valley Crime Stoppers number may also be used at 559-498-STOP.