Mystery shopper job could swindle you out of thousands

Psst, here's a secret. Some of those great opportunities to be a mystery shopper are nothing but a way to con you out of your cash.

Willie Smith, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1975-79, went online looking for a way to make some extra money. He saw a site offering a job opportunity as a secret shopper so he filled out some information.

But Smith, 63, became suspicious when a priority envelope was sent to his home in Saginaw, Michigan, back in March and included a check for $2,150. He was to deposit the check into his bank account, start buying gift cards and do some secret shopping at Walmart.

Before he cashed that check, he did some more digging online, and among other things, he discovered that Walmart doesn't use mystery shoppers or hire anyone to perform such services for other retailers or companies.

Struggling to pay student loans?: You could be targeted by scammers

Handling a layoff: How to manage your money if you lose your job

Why they send $2K before you start work

His advice to others: "Don't do it. Don't put that check into your account. When that check doesn't clear, you've got to pay all that money back."

Other consumers haven't been as fortunate and they're losing hundreds or thousands of dollars to a similar sort of scam.

A consumer in Ohio reported receiving a package that included a $1,500 check, according to the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker.

The consumer was told to buy $1,100 in iTunes gift cards and keep $400. "If an employee at Walmart asked if I was a mystery shopper, I was instructed to say no," the consumer said.

The consumer then texted photos of the backside of gift cards, giving the scammers access to necessary numbers to use the money on the gift cards. The consumer discovered too late in the game that the initial $1,500 check was counterfeit.

Watch out for scammers who offer you a way to make money by becoming a More

Not surprisingly, fraudsters try to impersonate names that we trust. But instead of pretending to be from the Internal Revenue Service, mystery shopping scams might drop names of big name retailers, such as Walmart, Target or Best Buy.

A consumer in Southfield, Michigan, reported losing $2,780 in a mystery shopper scam last year involving a business called "Walmart All Star Retail Express." Again, the consumer received what turned out to be a fake check. The instructions included depositing the check, keeping $400 for the work and using the other $2,200 to buy gift cards and money orders.

A Troy, Michigan, consumer replied to a mystery shopper ad on Indeed.com in February, according to local police. The consumer then received an overnight envelope containing a company check for $998 and instructions on how to be a mystery shopper.

The victim placed the check into his bank account and bought $650 in gift cards for Best Buy, Apple, CVS and Walgreens, according to the Troy police report.

The victim then photographed the serial numbers of the gift cards and sent them to the business in Florida. The consumer then questioned what just happened and called the business number provided only to find out it was disconnected.

Military spouses and others targeted

When it comes to scams, it can help to know if you'e a likely target. And spouses of military members, veterans and others looking for extra cash are well advised to watch out for too-good-to-be-true job interviews and emails.

Military consumers saw a median loss of $2,460 in connection with employment scams in 2018 – more than double the losses for all consumers, according to the latest alert from the Better Business Bureau.

About 8% of the scams reported by the military involved employment-related scams, according to the BBB report.

Maybe the job offers high pay. Or maybe the big attraction is the chance to work remotely and with flexible hours. Or maybe someone is just happy to see any kind of job. Military spouses may feel stressed out after a long job search in a new area and may let their guard down, too.