Mystery Software Firm Sparked Launch of an Inspirato Corp Rewards Plan

Dennis Schaal
·2 min read
A luxury home in Aspen, Colorado that was offered by Inspirato. The company beat its forecast on subscriber growth in 2021. Inspirato
A luxury home in Aspen, Colorado that was offered by Inspirato. The company beat its forecast on subscriber growth in 2021. Inspirato

There’s nothing like an unsolicited query from a global software company to spur a company, such as newly public Inspirato, to launch a new product line — and that’s what happened in 2021.

Inspirato, which reported its inaugural earnings as a public company last week, said its product development teams are developing a corporate rewards incentive program after a global software company, which Inspirato didn’t identify, cold-called the company in some form and asked about Inspirato providing a rewards travel programs for its sales force in Inspirato’s luxury accommodations.

“In 2021, we received an unsolicited inquiry from a large global software company about providing reward travel for its sales force,” said Inspirato founder and CEO Brent Handler.

The software company ended up making a “multimillion dollar” payment to Inspirato, “fully paid upfront,” he said.

“Our early success in this area catalyzed our innovation and product development teams who are in our actively exploring how to capitalize on the large and growing corporate incentive travel market,” Handler said.

In other highlights from Inspirato’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings announcement, the luxury home subscription company beat its 2021 subscription forecast by around 500, but it had to boost marketing spend 81 percent to get there.

When it closed out 2021, Inspirato had around 13,800 active subscribers, a 17.6 jump compared with the 2020 roster, and a mark that beat its forecast by around 500 subscribers.

But Inspirato leaned into sales and marketing to do so, with its 2021 sales and marketing costs rising 81 percent to nearly $27 million.

“So at the beginning of the year, one year ago, the environment in various parts of the country in the world was still challenged due to the effects of the pandemic and that eased that the year went on,” Inspirato Chief Financial Officer Web Neighbor said. “We frankly had a significant amount of inbound demand for those subscriptions and we ramped up fairly aggressively sales and marketing spend to meet that demand.”

That jump in market spend jump wasn’t unreasonable compared to increases in marketing spend by a variety of travel companies. For example, Sonder boosted its sales and marketing spend 82 percent in 2021, and Expedia Group’s climbed 67 percent as demand exceeded 2020 levels.

Still, Inspirato notched a net loss for full-year 2021 of $22 million, which the company said was on par with previous projections, compared with a net loss of a little more than half a million dollars in 2020. Revenue in 2021 rose 42 percent to $235 million.

Inspirato recorded a net loss of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $5 million during the same period in 2020. Fourth quarter revenue rose 71 percent to $68 million.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • Former Nintendo America president left GameStop's board because leadership refused to explain how they would turn the company around

    Former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime left GameStop's board of directors after serving barely a year.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    My personal opinion is that Warren Buffett has the best approach. The legendary investor has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in building up its cash stockpile. At the same time, though, Buffett has been selectively buying a few stocks that look attractive.

  • Russia's stock market to close for a 3rd week, while the clock ticks down to a key debt payment deadline

    Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds Wednesday, and is widely expected to default on its payment.

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

    The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations. Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like

  • Velodyne Lidar's founder has sold most of his stock in the San Jose company

    David Hall sold the maximum amount of stock he was allowed to, cutting his stake in the company to just over 10%.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Look beyond today's bullish market conditions for an energy stock that will give rock-steady returns.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Marketmind: COVID comes back

    There's arguably never a good time for the COVID-19 pandemic to make a comeback but the surging cases in China over the weekend come at a moment when the global economy could do without another layer of stress to its already stretched supply chains. Ukraine's two leading providers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted operations, threatening to raise prices and to aggravate the semiconductor shortage. This morning, Chinese stocks fell as domestic COVID-19 cases jumped to a two-year high, prompting Beijing's technology and financial hubs to impose restrictions.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.