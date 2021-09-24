Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mystery solved.

President Joe Biden sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for important talks about the Indo-Pacific region. But first, the leaders caught up on the president's own family ties to the subcontinent.

Biden recalled that soon after he was first elected to the U.S. Senate, he got a letter from a man in Mumbai who said his last name was also Biden. The president said he never had the chance to follow up.

Later, as vice president, Biden was in India and recalled being asked by local press if he had any Indian relatives. He retold the story of the letter. The next day, Biden said, he was informed by Indian press that there were at least a few Bidens in India.

“And although we never admitted it ... I’ve found out that there was a Capt. George Biden who was a captain in the East India Tea Company in India,” Biden said. He appeared to be referring to the British East India Company, a commercial power for centuries that controlled trade in colonized India and parts of southeast Asia.

Biden, who frequently talks of his Irish ancestry, quipped that the British connection was "hard for an Irishman to admit.”

Biden, who has told versions of the anecdote to Indian audiences before, said Capt. Biden “apparently stayed and married an Indian woman” but he'd never been able to nail down further details.

He joked that Modi was in Washington "to help me figure it out.”

In fact, Modi told the president that he had looked into it — and had brought documentation that sheds light on the president's Mumbai connection.

"Was I related?" Biden asked.

The prime minister confirmed that the 46th U.S. president did indeed have family connections to the subcontinent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden discusses Indian Bidens with Modi, and asks 'Are we related?'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - "Are we related?" U.S. President Joe Biden asked India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi when they met at the White House on Friday. "Yes!" Modi joked in reply. At the start of his first bilateral White House meeting with Modi as leaders, Biden explained that he had learned about an Indian branch of the Biden family when he was first elected to Congress in 1972 and received a letter from someone called Biden living in Mumbai.

  • VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region. The meeting between the most prominent Indian American and the Indian Prime Minister, who has close ties with former President Donald Trump, assumed greater significance as the Biden administration takes steps to deepen its relationship with one its most important allies in Asia. "The United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo Pacific, but also the fragility and importance...of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific," Harris told Modi during the meeting.

  • India salon fined $271,000 for 'botching' model's haircut

    The court said the model suffered a huge loss due to the wrong haircut.

  • 'Quad' meets at White House as China looks warily on

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia met on Friday for a summit amid shared concerns about China's growing power and behavior, a meeting expected to yield progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The first in-person meeting of the Quad, as the grouping of the four major democracies is called, will be watched closely in Beijing, which criticized the group as "doomed to fail." "We stand here together, in the Indo-Pacific region, a region that we wish to be always free from coercion, where the sovereign rights of all nations are respected and where disputes are settled peacefully and accordance with international law," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the start of the meeting.

  • Indian police arrest 28 for suspected gang-rape of 15-year-old girl

    The 15-year-old girl in Mumbai was alleged gang-raped for around nine months.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to be freed in US deal

    The row over Meng Wanzhou's detention in 2018 strained China's relations with Canada and the US.

  • Kamala Harris presses India's Modi gently on human rights in historic meeting

    Vice President Kamala Harris invoked familial ties to India as she pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on human rights in a departure from the Trump administration.

  • Pelosi says House will vote on spending package despite liberals' concerns

    House Democrats say they’ll try to pass the embattled infrastructure and social welfare spending package next week despite intraparty differences over the deal and little coordination with the Senate.

  • Only one country in western Europe has a low opinion of Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel has been in a particularly high-powered job for a notably long time—and she’s made surprisingly few enemies. As chancellor of Germany for the past 16 years, Merkel, who leaves office following a general election this weekend, has garnered respect from around the European Union, in which she has played a guiding role, and elsewhere in the world. Driving Germany’s climate change and energy policies and forming part of the global vanguard on financial crises, migration, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic, Merkel ends her tenure with higher global popularity ratings than her world-leader counterparts in the US, France, Russia, and China.

  • Narendra Modi’s meeting with Joe Biden will feature many firsts

    The Indian PM is in Washington on the US president’s invitation, and announced that they would “exchange views on areas of mutual interest.”

  • Worried About Losing Your Old 401(k)s? ‘Portability’ Measures Can Help

    In addition to introducing two bills in September to remove savings roadblocks and ensure gig workers and part-timers have access to tax-advantaged plans, Democrats have introduced the Portable Retirement and Investment Account (PRIA) Act of 2021 to allow Americans to … Continue reading → The post Worried About Losing Your Old 401(k)s? ‘Portability’ Measures Can Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Indian prime minister Modi meets first Indian American VP Harris

    Mr Modi told Ms Harris, the first south Asian US vice-president, India was "waiting to welcome" her.

  • Why Indian stocks are hitting record highs day after day

    Indian bourses soared to record highs once again today, with the BSE flagship Sensex breaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever, and the Nifty 50 index inching closer to 18,000 points. In particular, the US Federal Reserve may not withdraw emergency pandemic support, as many had feared. There has also been an expectation of continued economic recovery in India as memories of the devastating Covid wave earlier this year recede.

  • 7 Ways To Financially Prepare Your Child To Go to College

    College is a major expense for many families, but it's also an opportunity to teach your children some important lessons about financial goals and managing money on their own. The following steps can...

  • Nike earnings preview: Supply chain issues loom

    Supply chain issues in Asia loom large as Nike gets set to report its Q1 '22 earnings.

  • Throwback Thursday: Patriots shutout Texans in Jacoby Brissett’s first start

    The Patriots won their first game led by a rookie since 1993.

  • German Solarwatt opens new production line in Dresden

    Germany's Solarwatt opened a new production line for photovoltaic modules on Thursday as part of a 100 million euro ($117 million) investment, as it promotes the convergence of the renewable power, smart home, heating and e-mobility. The line will produce one million modules per year, enough to allow 80,000 households to meet their power needs with renewable electricity, it said in a statement to coincide with an inauguration event. The company, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, also presented two new production lines for storage batteries which it started operating recently.

  • Biden hosts leaders of India, Japan, Australia at White House, as critics say his China strategy isn’t clear

    President Joe Biden on Friday is due to host his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia at the White House, as the four "Quad" nations aim to work together to counter China's growing power.

  • Warriors owner Joe Lacob fined for tampering with 76ers’ Ben Simmons

    The NBA tends to investigate tampering only when someone complains.

  • More than 20M Americans are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots. Should you get one?

    More than 20 million Americans are now eligible for the booster shots, including those over 65 and many with underlying conditions.