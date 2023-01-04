Mystery solved? Canton police have person of interest in missing motorcyclist case

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police have identified a person of interest in the case of the missing motorcyclist.

Lt. Dennis Garren said the investigation is ongoing into the accident that left emergency personnel searching for hours Friday for the operator of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle on Interstate 77 and snarled traffic.

Police say they found the motorcycle at 7:40 p.m. Friday between the southbound Fulton Road and Whipple Avenue exits of I-77, but the motorcyclist was gone.

Officers closed the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours while multiple police and fire agencies searched for the potentially injured driver, but the driver never was found.

The Canton Regional Traffic Crash Team determined that the motorcycle had been traveling south on I-77 when it collided with a dark-colored, possibly black, Chevy Impala. After the crash, both the driver of the Impala and the motorcyclist left the scene. Police do not know whether the drivers left together or how the motorcyclist was able to leave. The bike was not operable and was impounded, police said.

Garren said the motorcycle was not stolen. But the vehicle had no registration because it previously had been totaled in a significant accident, thus hindering the investigation "to some extent," he added.

The motorcyclist could face charges, including leaving the scene of an accident. Police will refer the case to the prosecutor's office upon completion of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Canton Police Traffic Bureau at 330-489-4485. Anonymous tips also can be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

