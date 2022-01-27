Mystery SpaceX lottery winner comes forward

BGR

It’s hard to believe how good Amazon deals are right now. In fact, some of these sales are so impressive that it seems like a mistake. Anything and everything you can think of is on sale right now, and prices are as good as we’ve seen in months. You definitely don’t want to miss out … The post Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more appeared first on BGR.