Mystery surrounded Middleton police chief’s exit. City just cited ‘policy violations’

A Middleton police officer filed a complaint in April against Police Chief Alan Takeuchi and another officer, Middleton Mayor Steve Rule said in a news release Thursday, which prompted an investigation that led to Takeuchi’s departure.

A private party investigated after the complaint and found “policy violations,” leading the City Council and mayor to consider removing Takeuchi from office, according to the release.

Ahead of a Middleton City Council meeting on Wednesday, at which members were scheduled to weigh Takeuchi’s future, the police chief resigned. A Middleton police officer, Greg Langley, resigned in June.

According to an emailed statement, Rule said that when the complaint was filed, he hired a third-party investigator to conduct an inquiry. That was presented to the council in an executive session, and it revealed policy violations but no criminal misconduct, according to the release.

“The handling of these policy violations pointed out a leadership failure within the police department,” Rule wrote.

Rule said the chief was offered an opportunity to address the violations, but the council ultimately decided to consider his removal, which became unnecessary when he stepped down.

“The mayor and city council wish Alan Takeuchi and Greg Langley the very best going forward,” Rule wrote in the release. “The city desires the department to move forward in a positive direction and will not provide further detail or have further comment on these confidential personnel matters.”

In a Facebook message, Takeuchi told the Idaho Statesman that he is not being investigated for any criminal activity or ethics violations.

Takeuchi had been on paid administrative leave prior to his resignation, Rule said in a memo on July 1. Sgt. Nathan Hilkey is the interim police chief, according to that memo.

Takeuchi was once a deputy in the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the city of Middleton. According to previous Idaho Statesman reporting, he was hired away by Middleton’s first chief, Brian Zimmerman, in February 2015.

Middleton police chief quits before council was to consider removing him. What we know

Embroiled in FBI investigation, Caldwell Police Department finds its new leader