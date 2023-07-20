Mystery surrounds death of 80-year-old bleeding from head in Oklahoma home, cops say

An 80-year-old man found dead in an Oklahoma home is believed to have been killed, authorities say.

Officers in Enid were sent to a home Tuesday, July 18, after a report of a man “not breathing and bleeding from his head,” according to a news release.

When they arrived, they found Early Lee Ryne Jr. dead in a chair in the home, police said.

According to the police report, Ryne had a “large and deep wound” on his head that was “extensive inflicted and non-accidental,” KOCO reported.

A homicide investigation has been opened, but authorities did not provide additional details.

Reese Roth, a neighbor of the victim, said it was “kind of a shock to hear that happened,” KFOR reported.

“I can’t imagine what they would’ve done to receive any sort of hostility. He was real friendly,” Roth told KWTV. “They were always out taking care of the yard and doing the yard work, you know.”

Enid is about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.