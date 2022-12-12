Mystery surrounds head found in Economy

ECONOMY -- It’s been days since a human head was found in the borough, but investigators are still left with a mounting list of questions and no answers.

Beaver County District Attorney Anthony Berosh said he is now certain that the head -- that of a woman believed to be in her late 60s or early 70s -- was embalmed. Berosh said the head was in good condition, including styled hair, which leads him to believe it had not been outdoors for very long.

The head was found Friday afternoon in a wooded area off Ridge Road Extension. Berosh said the area is not accessible by vehicle.

A forensic artist from the Pittsburgh Police Department is creating a sketch of the woman’s face, which will be released to the public once it is complete, in the hope of identifying the woman. DNA samples also are being taken, and they will be entered into an FBI database of missing people, Berosh said.

Authorities are also in the process of contacting medical schools and research centers in case the remains may have come from such a facility.

With nothing to go on at this point, investigators don’t even know whether the woman is from the Beaver County area.

Berosh said a thorough search of the area was conducted Sunday with cadaver dogs, police, detectives, the Economy Fire Department and Beaver County Emergency Services, but no other remains were found.

Another discovery

A skull was also found Friday morning in Potter Township, by surveyors doing excavation work in the area of the proposed ethane cracker plant, Berosh said. He said it was found not far from the river bank.

Berosh said the skull appears to be human, but the coroner’s office is still examining it.

That finding is unrelated to the remains found in Economy.

