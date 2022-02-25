Mystery surrounds human skull, scattered bones found in wooded area, Illinois cops say

People walking outside to explore a wooded area in Illinois stumbled across a mystery, officials say.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area in unincorporated Joliet Township at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to a Facebook post.

Responding investigators confirmed what the walkers had found — “numerous bones, including a human skull, a femur bone, and some ribs were discovered scattered about the area, which is heavily wooded,” the sheriff’s office said.

Because of “logistical concerns,” the detectives and crime scene investigators were unable to thoroughly search the area that same day. Instead, they returned early the next morning for a complete search alongside cadaver dogs from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators found more bones “and other items of evidentiary value,” according to the post.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with the county coroner in hopes of identifying the victim. It is unknown how long the remains have been on the property, though the investigation continues.

Authorities say they will provide updates as appropriate.

Joliet Township is on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area, about 45 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.

