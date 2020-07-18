Mystery surrounds identity of Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘secret husband’

In the middle of a dramatic court hearing, conducted via videolink due to restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the revelation by prosecutors that Ghislaine Maxwell was married almost went unnoticed.

The British socialite had not been seen in the year since the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, with whom she was accused of conspiring to abuse minors. Finally, at a hearing to decide whether she would be freed on bail ahead of her trial, details about her life in hiding began to emerge.

The prosecutors alleged that Ms Maxwell was not being honest. They believed she had not been transparent about her access to potentially millions of dollars, which gave them cause to believe she was a flight risk. Then, almost in passing, they revealed that she was married.

“The defendant also makes no mention whatsoever about the financial circumstances or assets of her spouse, whose identity she declined to provide to pretrial services,” said Alison Moe, one of three prosecutors in charge of the case.

“There’s no information about who will be co-signing this bond or their assets, and no details whatsoever,” she added.

The revelation was central to the prosecution’s argument that Ms Maxwell has been disguising her true wealth. Media reports have been rife with speculation that the spouse might be a tech CEO from Boston named Scott Borgerson, with whom she has been romantically linked.

That she had managed to keep the identity of that husband secret from law enforcement and the gaze of the media was a shock to everyone.

“No one knew she was married,” a former friend of Ms Maxwell told The Times.

Even more curious was the fact that there appears to be no marriage certificate in public filings in Massachusetts or New Hampshire, where she was known to have spent time in the last year.

The identity of the alleged husband may yet lead prosecutors down new avenues in the wide-reaching investigation into the sexual abuse of young girls by Epstein.

At the two hour hearing on Tuesday, Ms Maxwell, 58, pleaded not guilty to six charges, including perjury and enticing minors to engage in illegal sex acts. She stands accused of grooming and procuring young women for her longtime associate and former boyfriend to abuse.

The indictment against her claims that she “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18”.

After hearing arguments on Tuesday, US District Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled that Ms Maxwell be held in jail until her trial, which was scheduled for July 2021, citing her international connections, her wealth and the seriousness of the charges against her.

“No combination of conditions could reasonably ensure her presence at court. The risks are simply too great,” she said, agreeing with the prosecution’s contention that Ms Maxwell has displayed “sophistication in hiding her resources”.

Ghislaine Maxwell was said to have hired ex-British soldiers as protection prior to arrest (REUTERS) More

Maxwell’s whereabouts had been the subject of intense speculation since Epstein’s arrest and suicide in custody last year. Media reports have alleged that she was living in other parts of the US, Paris, London and Israel. But the FBI said they had been monitoring her movements as their investigation proceeded, before finally swooping on her latest location in a luxury mansion in New Hampshire. Federal investigators said they had been “discreetly keeping tabs” on Maxwell as they worked the investigation, before finally making their arrest on 2 July.