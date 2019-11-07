Mystery surrounds the last person missing from Camp Fire that left 85 dead in California

REDDING, Calif. – After suffering through years of substance abuse, mental health issues and domestic violence, Sara Martinez-Fabila could feel her life finally turning around.

Through treatment, Martinez-Fabila could see the damage drugs and violence had done to her, and she resolved to overcome it.

Martinez-Fabila, 51, wrote about her dreams to overcome her troubled past in 2015, along with numerous others who participated in the Shasta County Stand Against Stigma program, designed to break down the stigmas associated with mental illness.

It isn't clear whether Martinez-Fabila ever saw her dreams fulfilled. In November 2018, she was living in Paradise, California, when the Camp Fire destroyed nearly the entire town and killed 85 people.

Was she in Paradise during the fire?

A year after the fire swept through town, Butte County sheriff's officials said there is only one person that remains unaccounted for from the fire: Sara Martinez-Fabila.

Sheriff's officials aren't even sure she was in Paradise the day the fire swept through. Her last known address was a post office box in Paradise, and her family has not heard from her since the fire.

There is evidence that she wasn't killed in the blaze.

'She said she didn't want to be found'

On Dec. 13, about a month after the fire, the sheriff's office received a tip from a manager at a motel in Brownsville, California, that a woman named Sara Martinez tried to book a room for the night.

Jake Smith, a Butte County sheriff's detective, said he went to the motel and showed the manager a photo of Martinez-Fabila and she confirmed it was her. Since then, the leads have dried up, Smith said.

No bank, telephone, utility, tax or housing records have popped up associated with her name, he said.

Kathline Spring, general manager at the Brownsville Motel, said Martinez-Fabila stood out from the many others seeking rooms because of her insistence on accepting no help and refusing referrals for housing and other assistance.

"She said she didn't want to be found. Those were her words," Spring said.

