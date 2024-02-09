Mystery surrounds man missing for over 10 years. Now, family offers $100,000 reward

A Georgia man drove to a pond in 2013 and never returned, reports say. Now his family is offering a $100,000 reward in hopes of bringing him home.

Joshua “Josh” Adams was last seen in Jackson County, Georgia, on May 20, 2013, WSB-TV reported. He was 25.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, his family increased the reward from $50,000 in hopes someone might come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in his disappearance. It’s been more than a decade since Adams went missing, and relatives said they’re not giving up.

“Our lives have been forever changed because Josh is not here,” his family wrote on Facebook. “He had his struggles and I do believe he was involved with some bad people but he was so much more than that chapter.”

Adams drove to a pond on his family’s land the day he disappeared, WXIA reported, citing Capt. Dale Dillow with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Family members said he occasionally went fishing there.

Authorities found Adams’ car abandoned with his keys, identification and wallet still inside, according to family members. His shoes were also found near the lake.

Relatives said he recently completed a rehabilitation program before he went missing.

The family had the lake drained but found nothing, according to WSB-TV.

Authorities have received multiple tips — including one that led to the arrests of three people on drug charges — over the years, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. However, Adams’ disappearance was never solved.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to his family. He has two tattoos: a tribal marking on his shoulder and a tattoo on his foot that says “Ava.”

“We have not given up and won’t ever give up,” his family said Feb. 7.

Anyone with information on Joshua Adams’ disappearance is asked to call 706-367-3784 to leave an anonymous tip.

Jackson County is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

