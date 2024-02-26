Mystery surrounds mangled SUV found along I-77 in Huntersville, NC firefighters say

A mangled SUV found upside down along Interstate 77 north of Charlotte remains a mystery after searchers found no driver and no passengers, firefighters say.

The strange discovery was made around 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, near the Gilead Road exit, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Firefighters from Huntersville and Cornelius arrived at the crash scene to find the vehicle in the woods, covered in limbs and sitting on its roof, a photo shows.

“Following an extensive search of the scene (including inside and under the vehicle) no driver or patients could be located,” the Huntersville Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.

Searchers offered no guess as to what happened to the occupants, but noted the vehicle is not believed to have fallen off a transport truck.

The license plate was traced, but the fire department did not report the results.

Hundreds of people have reacted to the department’s Facebook post.

“So weird! Where are the people/driver?” one commenter wrote.

“How is that even possible? That looks awful,” another posted.

Falling tree tree slices home, pinning someone inside, North Carolina rescuers say

Man found trapped under car was fatally run down by his wife, North Carolina cops say

Car wash employee dies after getting trapped in machinery in North Carolina, cops say