Mystery as teenager walks into Montana police precinct four years after she went missing in Arizona

A missing persons case took a mysterious turn this week when a teenager walked into a Montana police precinct four years after she vanished without a trace from Arizona.

Alicia Navarro was 14 years old when she was last seen leaving her home in Glendale, Arizona, back on 15 September 2019. She left her parents a note saying she would return but never did.

The disappearance of the teenager, who has autism, prompted a huge search involving the FBI and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

But, despite thousands of tips pouring in over the past almost four years, there was no sign of the missing girl – until now.

Glendale Police announced on Wednesday that the now-18-year-old walked into a police station thousands of miles away in a small town close to the Canadian border and told officers that she was the missing girl.

In a press conference, police spokesperson Jose Santiago said that Alicia is “by all accounts” well and has since been reunited with her mother.

“She showed up to a police department. She identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list,” he said.

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” he said.

Police Lt Scott Waite told reporters that the investigation so far indicates that Alicia ran away from home of her own accord.

“Every indication she’s given to us so far is that she willfully left her home,” he said.

Alicia Navarro

“Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we’re looking into.”

Lt Waite added that the investigation is still ongoing but the teenager is not facing any charges over her disappearance and is “not in any kind of trouble”.

Questions remain around where Alicia has been for the past four years and how she got from Arizona to Montana.

Police said that the reunion of Alicia with her mother Jessica Nunez was “emotionally overwhelming” for both of them and that the teenager was “very apologetic to what she has put her mother through”.

“She wanted to talk to her mom, and she wanted to make sure her mother knew she was OK,” said Mr Santiago.

Now, the teen and her mother are hoping to rebuild their relationship, he said.

“We will continue to work with our state, local federal partners and even across state lines to make sure that Alicia has everything that she needs,” said Lt Waite.

“That she’s taken care of, that her family is getting the help that they need, and that most importantly that this investigation is completed thoroughly and done correctly.”

Alicia Navarro's mom, Jessica, has released a statement. @12News pic.twitter.com/plqXKeYuWk — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) July 26, 2023

Following news of her daughter’s return, Ms Nunez released a video statement saying that their case shows parents of missing children should never give up home of finding them.

“I do feel I owe this video to the community and to God,” she said in the video, shared on Twitter by 12 News journalist Bianca Buono.

“I first of all want to give glory to God for answering their prayers and for this miracle.

“For everyone who has missing loved ones, I want you to use this case as an example. Miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight.

“My daughter, Alicia Navarro, was missing since September 15th 2019, she has been found safe.

“I do not know the details. I do confirm she is my daughter. She is alive and she is safe.”

She added: “This is recent news for me, it was an hour before it was posted on social media and the news. I don’t have details but the important thing is she is alive.

“I want to thank the community and God for all that you have done.”