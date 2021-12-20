Mystery unfolds with 7 dead in Minnesota home and no sign of violence, police say

A police department in Minnesota is investigating after seven people were found dead inside a home on Dec. 18.

Family members called police after doing a welfare check in Moorhead, Minnesota, police said in a news release. When police arrived at the northwest Minnesota home, they found seven people dead.

Police said they found four adults and three children dead inside the home with no evidence of violence or forced entry, a follow-up release said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined by autopsy and their names have not been released, police said.

Moorhead is the largest city in northwest Minnesota.

