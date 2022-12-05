Mystery unresolved on ID of body found in drainage pipe near river in Athens

The mystery of whose body was found two months ago in a drainage ditch that emptied into the Middle Oconee River in Athens may not be solved anytime soon.

“It will take a while to get him identified,” Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Thursday.

The body was found Sept. 29 by two men surveying damage to the drainage pipe due to excess stormwater runoff at a site near an apartment complex off West Broad Street, according to Athens-Clarke police. During the site examination, the men saw the body at the end of the pipe near the river, police said.

Historic places:Christmas comes early for Maxeys: Town named to National Register of Historic Places

Teen charged:Athens teen charged with murder in gunshot slaying of Athens woman

The officer noted that it appeared the body could have washed down the storm drain to its current position.

The body was a partial skeleton, but enough remained to lead investigators to believe it was a white male, the coroner said. During the forensic investigation, fingerprints were obtained, but they did not match any on file, according to Wilson.

Investigators did not find any identification on or near the body, according to police. The coroner also said there was no obvious signs of foul play on the remains.

“Hopefully, when we run DNA, there will be something they can get a hit on,” Wilson said.

There are also no dental records to make a comparison, but Wilson said all the man’s teeth were intact.

Wilson also said that a forensic artist rendering might show how the man looked.

So far no missing persons reports have provided any lead as to the man’s identity.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Death of man found in drainage pipe in Athens remains unresolved