Mystery of vanishing bridge is solved. A rental crane hauled it off, Ohio cops say

A man has been arrested after a 58-foot-long bridge vanished in Ohio, police said in a Dec. 20 news release.

Akron police had been looking for the bridge — which is 58 feet long, 10 feet wide and 6 feet high — for about a month after it went missing.

Now, police have made a break in the case on the missing bridge, which investigators described to WJW as “a large Lego”.

After reaching out to the public for information, police were led to a property in Medina County on Dec. 17. They then identified a 63-year-old man as a person of interest, the release said.

“During a search of the property, the bridge was found partially disassembled,” Akron police said.

Investigators said the man, who previously worked in the Akron area, rented a crane from a local truck company to steal the bridge, the release said. He’s accused of using the crane to get the bridge off a vehicle that took it to the Medina County property.

The man has been arrested and charged with felony theft, the release said.

The bridge had been relocated to a field and the city planned to use it as part of a “parking lot project” with the Battered Women’s Shelter, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. It was once installed in Middlebury Run Park, McClatchy previously reported.

The bridge will be reunited with its home field in Akron in the coming days, police said.

