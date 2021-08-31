Mystic Aquarium requests to resume research; whale improving

PAT EATON-ROBB
·3 min read

Officials at Mystic Aquarium are asking that they be allowed to resume research on four beluga whales, which was halted following the death of the fifth whale imported this spring from Canada.

The request is part of a three-page report made public Monday by the National Marine Fisheries Service detailing the Aug. 6 death of a male whale known as Havok.

The report was posted at the same time the aquarium issued a public statement that a female whale named Jetta, reported to be gravely ill last week, is improving and being watched closely.

“While it is too early to be optimistic, there have been incremental improvements in the whale’s white blood count, overall gastric health, appetite, and stabilization of her weight," said Stephen Coan, the aquarium's president and chief executive officer. "We are by no means out of the woods and we have a long way to go before we can say there has been a significant recovery.”

Coan said the aquarium has flown in experts from around the country to assist in the treatment of Jetta.

It is not yet known if Jetta's condition is related to those that caused the death of Havok, who was found, Coan said, to have gastric ulcers and other pre-existing problems, including a deformed heart. A cause of death has not been determined.

“As this was an isolated health event and in no way related to the research being conducted, we respectfully ask for permission to resume research sampling on the other animals listed on the permit to accomplish our important research goals,” Mystic said in its report to NMFS, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Jetta and Havok were a mong five whales imported in May from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario to Mystic, which specializes in beluga research. The aquarium plans to study them and use blood, saliva and other biological samples to help it better understand the health of whales in the wild.

The aquarium said in its report that Havok's death was not caused by that research.

“This case was an unpredictable health issue in an animal that had been cleared by qualified veterinarians in Canada to transport,” the aquarium said in its report, which was submitted to NOAA on Aug. 17, before Jetta was found to be ill. “We have, and will continue to, ensure that medical conditions in one whale do not pose risk to the others. This case has no impact on the health of our other animals.”

NOAA spokesperson Kate Brogan said the agency is working closely with the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to review Mystic's report.

Connecticut-based Friends of Animals and other activists unsuccessfully sought to block the transport of the whales in a lawsuit last fall.

Steven Hernick, an attorney for Friends of Animals said Tuesday they are considering further legal action if they determine it could help the belugas at Mystic or “prevent future transports like this one.”

Naomi Rose, a scientist with the Animal Welfare Institute, which was not part of the lawsuit, said she would oppose the resumption of research at Mystic until both NOAA and the the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service complete a thorough assessment of the health of the remaining whales.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IAEA: N Korea appears to have resumed nuke reactor operation

    North Korea appears to have restarted the operation of its main nuclear reactor used to produce weapons fuels, the U.N. atomic agency said, as the North openly threatens to enlarge its nuclear arsenal amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The annual report by the International Atomic Energy Agency refers to a 5-megawatt reactor at the North’s main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang. The reactor produces plutonium, one of the two key ingredients used to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium.

  • U.S. House Democrat proposes repeal of Arctic refuge oil lease

    A Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed infrastructure legislation on Tuesday that would end oil and gas leases in an Alaskan wildlife refuge while charging billions of dollars more in fees and royalties for offshore drilling elsewhere. The office of House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva released legislation https://naturalresources.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Natural%20Resources%20Committee%20Reconciliation%20Print.pdf that repeals the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) oil and gas program.

  • White House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is taking steps to address a severe housing shortage in the United States by creating and selling 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds and authorities, a White House official said. The moves, to be announced on Wednesday, will focus on boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations, while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in six homes sold in the second quarter, the official said. Demand for housing soared early in the pandemic as Americans sought more spacious accommodations for home offices and home schooling, but a shortage of homes for sale and supply chain bottlenecks have driven housing prices sharply higher.

  • Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

    Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee to cancel as organizers say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping. The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester, about an hour southeast of Nashville. On social media Tuesday, the festival said that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida's powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas.

  • Pentagon denies, criticizes viral reports that US left service dogs in Afghanistan

    Posts about efforts to evacuate animals from Afghanistan led the Pentagon to strongly deny that any U.S. military service dogs were left behind.

  • Bison tosses woman who got too close at South Dakota state park, officials say

    A bison flung a woman out of her pants last year at the same state park.

  • More issues at Boise-area hot springs including trash, vandalism and glass in hot pools

    The Forest Service said it is closing the gates to the hot springs, though visitors can still walk into the site.

  • Hundreds of deer in North Idaho died of insect-borne virus, Fish and Game says

    Officials said different strains of the virus appear to be affecting deer around the region.

  • Letters to the Editor: South Lake Tahoe is on the brink. Now will politicians stop deferring to Big Oil?

    The possible destruction of South Lake Tahoe by the Caldor fire begs for us to get serious about lobbying policymakers on climate change.

  • A record-breaking 44 container ships are stuck off the coast of California

    The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.

  • Cougar that was kept as illegal pet removed from NYC home

    An 80-pound cougar was removed from a New York City apartment where she was being kept illegally as a pet, animal welfare officials said Monday. The owner of the 11-month-old female cougar surrendered the animal on Thursday, Kelly Donithan, director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States, said in a news release. The cougar, nicknamed Sasha, spent the weekend at the Bronx Zoo receiving veterinary care and is now headed to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas, officials said.

  • Woman plays dead after moose knocks her down twice, Colorado officials say

    Days earlier, a moose charged a runner and left him with a hoofprint-shaped cut on the back of his head.

  • Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

    Near Southern California’s dying Salton Sea, a canopy next to a geothermal power plant covers large vats of salty water left behind after super-hot liquid is drilled from deep underground to run steam turbines. The vats connect to tubes that spit out what looks like dishwater, but it’s lithium, a critical component of rechargeable batteries and the newest hope for economic revival in the depressed region. Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from brine, salty water that has been overlooked and pumped back underground since the region’s first geothermal plant opened in 1982.

  • Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities

    Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities

  • As Caldor fire rages, beloved Echo Lake hideaway hangs in the balance

    There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.

  • Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who a

  • Devastating Photos Show The Caldor Fire Burning Near Lake Tahoe

    The fire continued to threaten communities around Lake Tahoe on Tuesday.View Entire Post ›

  • War against "murder hornets" turns as scientists successfully use method to locate and destroy nests

    One of the many signs of the apocalypse vomited forth from the roiling guts of 2020 was a report from The New York Times about the arrival of “murder hornets,” an invasive species of insect known less impressively as the Asian giant hornet. These bugs are an issue not just because they’re huge and frightening, but also because they like to eat their tinier, less murder-y cousins and could devastate North American bee populations if left unchecked. They’re also hard to track down and kill.

  • E10 petrol: What is it and can my car run it?

    A more eco-friendly petrol is coming to filling stations - but it's not suitable for all cars.

  • Tropical Storm Kate forms far out at sea, and two other disturbances to watch

    As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.