Mystic drawbridge to close Monday night into Tuesday

Feb. 2—MYSTIC — The Mystic River drawbridge will be closed to cars, pedestrians and cyclists from 8:30 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for maintenance work.

The rain date of completion for any cancellations is Feb. 7, according to an announcement by State Rep. Aundré Bumgardner, D—Groton.

According to the the state Department of Transportation, detour signs will be set up on the west side of the bridge to direct traffic to Allyn Street and Interstate 95 northbound. On the east side, cars will be detoured onto Route 27 to I-95 southbound.

"As the CTDOT conducts these repairs as part of its bridge maintenance program, please be mindful of the dedicated team performing this critical work in hazardous conditions," said Bumgardner. "Their work is essential to ensure that our historic drawbridge continues to operate smoothly and safely year-round."