Mystic fire chief announces resignation

Nov. 13—MYSTIC — In a Sunday Facebook post that has since been deleted, Mystic Fire Chief Anthony Manfredi Jr. announced his resignation after two years in the position.

Manfredi became chief after longtime chief Frank "Fritz" Hilbert retired in July 2021. Manfredi also served as the department's fire marshal. He has been with the department for more than two decades.

"It is with great sorrow that I post this, but I wanted to tell you the real deal before all the nasty social media rumors and lies start. I have mixed emotions and will for probably a long time," Manfredi began his post.

What "rumors" or "lies" he was referring to are unclear as he declined to comment Monday.

"I am not sick and I am ok, not in trouble and I am not dying ....YET lol I'm living in Groton Long Point and enjoying life," Manfredi continued. "I gave 150% everyday! I woke up and loved to go to work, but its time to move on."

He wrote that he will be responding to emergencies until he turns his department SUV in on Nov. 24. He said he will be sad at that time but will join another department and will continue to help people there.

"I have an opportunity locally but nothing is finalized yet," Manfredi wrote.

He thanked those who reached out to him, adding that he was humble and thankful for their support, but that the time had come for new opportunities. He said he was also thankful for all the close friends he made while serving at the department.

"The last 22 years has been a great ride! I made a lot of friends and hopefully I did the Mystic Fire Department well. I'm not leaving the department high and dry, they have my (phone) numbers ... and I will also be there for them," Manfredi said.

He urged people to continue to support the fire department, adding that there are a lot of "much needed changes" coming and the department could use more support and involvement.

"Volunteering is down all over," Manfredi wrote. "If someone is saying they are good, that's not the truth. The departments need volunteers, even if you can just drive, anything helps."

Manfredi finished his post by saying he would continue to pray for firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel so they can make it home safely.

Members of the Mystic Fire District's Executive Committee could not be reached to comment on Monday.

