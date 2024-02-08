Mystic Krewe of Druids and Krewe of Nyx rolls Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The stretch has begun where there are parades every day through Fat Tuesday.

The excitement kicked off with the Mystic Krewe of Druids rolling out on Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street, followed by the Krewe of Nyx.

The Krewe of Nandi rolls on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 7, starting at Lapalco Boulevard on the West Bank.

“Love it. It’s the first time I’ve been able to walk this parade because last year I broke my ankle. This is my first time walking any Mardi Gras parade so I’m happy KREWE of Renaissance is letting us pirate on board and looking for a good time this Mardi Gras season.” SAID TK.

The two krewes kick off a stretch in which some of the most popular Uptown parades take the streets.

“Super excited. Last weekend we barely got any sleep. This weekend, we don’t really expect to get much sleep at all.” “The best parades you can find in the whole state. Especially the next couple of nights with nothing but Nyx and Muses with the all girls you know? You can’t help but love that,” said TK

As for which one is the most popular, the answer tends to vary.

But people agree that this string of parades is likely their favorite part of the entire carnival season,

The celebration will pick back up with Knights of Babylon on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 5:30 p.m. followed by Chaos and Muses.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.