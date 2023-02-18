Mystic man charged with operating a drug factory

Feb. 17—MYSTIC — Groton Town Police said they charged a local man with various drug charges Friday after they searched his home at 268 Flanders Road and seized narcotics, firearms, cash, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Wayne H. Driscoll, 60, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operating a drug factory. He was later arraigned in New London Superior Court.

Town Police said they along with the Eastern Connecticut Violent Crime Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force served a search and seizure warrant at 268 Flanders Road after a lengthy investigation into "suspicious, drug-related activity at the residence."

Police said Driscoll's home was assessed by the town building inspector and determined to be uninhabitable.