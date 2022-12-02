Mystic man charged with physically abusing twin infant sons

Dec. 2—STONINGTON — Police arrested a 36-year-old Mystic man this week on charges he physically abused both of his 7-week-old twin sons.

David Glass of 15 Fair Acres Lane is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

A Department of Children and Families investigation into the alleged abuse of one child led to the discovery that both children had suffered head trauma, or shaken baby syndrome, and had brain bleeds.

Police began a criminal investigation on the morning of July 15, when police and emergency medical personnel were called out to Glass' home for a report of 7-week-old boy who was lethargic, having difficulty breathing and "not fully waking up," according to the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

The child was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Medical staff contacted DCF about a suspected case of child abuse based on findings of brain and spine bleeds consistent with "Shaken Baby Syndrome," the result of violent shaking or shaking and impacting of the head of an infant or small child.

The infant had suffered from "trauma on the frontal lobe (of the brain) consistent with hitting his skull. He was also observed to have bruising on his tongue and a rupture of the tongue tie (frenulum) consistent with a bottle being shoved into his mouth hard," DCF said in its report.

The infant also had a fractured femur which Yale-New Haven Dr. Lisa Pavlovic told police could be caused by "either a hard pull on the leg or we also see them when infants are shaken because their limbs flap around as they are being shaken," police said.

Pavlovic is a member of Yale-New Haven DART (Detection Assessment, Referral and Treatment) team, with expertise in evaluation of children to determine whether injuries are accidental or cases of child abuse. She requested the infant's twin brother be brought in for an evaluation. Police said a brain MRI on the second infant revealed "multiple significant contusions and areas of hemorrhaging," brain injuries caused by violent movements.

Police said Glass had also brought one of his sons to the pediatrician on June 17 because of a bruise on his head "due to the father stating that he had accidentally hit (the child's head on the dresser." The boys has been born prematurely and released from Yale New Haven Hospital's Neonatal Care Unit three days earlier.

In statements to the police, Glass and the child's mother denied any physical abuse of the children. The mother took care of the children during the day and Glass at night, the two told police.

"David Glass described his handling of the infants that he felt may have been too rough. He described and demonstrated to Detective (Greg) Howard how he would 'bounce them' on his knees, as well as hold them with two hands by the torso and then raise them over his head and 'rotate" them," police said.

Glass also demonstrated how would hold the children with one hand by the torso and raise them up and down and also toss the infants in the air and "catch them in a playful manner," police said.

When asked about Glass' statements about his handling of the children, Dr. Pavlovic told police "the injuries both children sustained could not have been caused by the way he described handling them." The injuries the infants suffered, Pavlovic said, "are caused by violent movements."

Both children are now in the custody of their maternal grandmother.

Glass was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Tuesday and his case was transferred to the Part A court where serious felonies are heard. He remains held on a $200,000 bond and due back in court on Dec. 5.

