Mystic man faces new sex assault, pornography charges

Jun. 29—GROTON — The former Mystic man arrested in April on charges he used hidden cameras to record and share videos of a nude underage girl is now facing felony sexual assault charges.

Groton Town Police on Wednesday charged Michael W. Landon, 36, with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree possession of child pornography, risk of injury to a minor, employing a minor in an obscene performance and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

The new charges are part of a continuing investigation that started April 4 when a special agent with the FBI reported that illegally uploaded videos of voyeuristic child nudity had been traced to Landon's address in Mystic. Authorities allege Landon was sharing videos through an instant messaging service called Wickr.

Groton Town Police detectives traced the videos to Landon's Mystic home where police said they found a hidden camera. The alleged young victim in the case also revealed to investigators that she had found a spy camera disguised as a digital clock in the bathroom at Landon's home.

Landon was initially charged with voyeurism, disseminating voyeuristic material and risk of injury to a minor and two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

At that time, police said they seized "cellular devices and other digital media from Landon" where they discovered "illicit sexual content."

"This content included a video which depicted Landon subjecting a minor to a sexual act which constituted sexual intercourse as defined in Connecticut General Statutes," police said in a statement.

Landon, who was free after posting a $500,000 bond following his previous arrest, was taken into custody on Thursday and held on a $1 million bond.

He was scheduled to appear Thursday in New London Superior Court.