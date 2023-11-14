Mystic Rotary awards grants to area nonprofits

Nov. 13—MYSTIC — The Rotary Club of Mystic recently distributed $8,250 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.

The club awards grants twice a year using money from its fundraising efforts and private donors.

The recipients this fall were the Avalonia Land Conservancy, Cartie, Children First Groton-Child & Family Agency, Healing Therapies Thru Sharing, Madonna Place, Martin House, New London Homeless and Hospitality Center, Safe Futures and Westerly Area Rest and Meals.

For more information on upcoming grant cycles, go to the club website at www.mysticrotary.org or email to contributions.mysticrotary@gmail.com.