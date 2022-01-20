Mystical winter wonderland created by ice covered trees in Vigla, Greece
Trees along this winding road in Vigla, Greece were seen gorgeously donned with ice from top to bottom.
At least 400,000 homes and businesses could be impacted.
Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, … The post Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses appeared first on BGR.
“During the search, a felt, short brim hat was located on the rocks approximately 60 feet from the docks.”
Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.
The heavy rains that soaked California late last year were welcomed by farmers, urban planners - and endangered coho salmon. "We've seen fish in places that they haven't been for almost 25 years," said Preston Brown, director of watershed conservation for Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN). California received more precipitation from October to December than in the previous 12 months, according to the National Weather Service.
Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.
The manufacturer is creating a battery-powered truck prototype with Isuzu Motors, the Japanese maker of electric trucks.
(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is throwing a hydrogen life preserver to pipelines that are on the brink of becoming stranded assets.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?The nation will end most natural-gas production this y
Temperatures were in the 30s when the children went out of their dad’s sight.
You can almost see the wheels turning in Winston's head when he spots those ducks...
Theodore Watler, 64, became separated from a group of divers who had hired a commercial vessel to take them out to the aging Elly platform Sunday morning.
The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through
The Great Green Wall could capture enormous amounts of carbon and bring much-needed rainfall to arid regions across Africa, but some scientists say that more research needs to be done on its potential impacts on the global climate before it is completed.
Scientists are monitoring slowdowns in Atlantic ocean currents they say will raise sea levels along the Jersey Shore.
“Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame.”
Burlington International Airport saw a daily record for snowfall on Jan. 17. But, did this record crack the top 20 snow storms on record in Vermont?
Backers of a $1.2 billion transmission line in northeastern Oregon say a new agreement on ownership of the line — and other transmission assets in the region — will help get the controversial project built. Under the non-binding deal announced Wednesday, the Bonneville Power Administration will transfer its 24% ownership interest in the Boardman to Hemingway line to Idaho Power, giving the investor-owned utility (NYSE: IDA) a 45% stake. Portland-based PacifiCorp, a Berkshire Hathaway company, will retain the 55% portion it has held during the permitting phase of the long-sought project.
Customers saddled with paying 600 times the usual price for energy as regulators are accused of being too close to the industry they monitor Snowplows work during a winter storm in Oklahoma City on 14 February 2021. Oklahoma Natural Gas customers will be paying for the storm for 28 years. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP When Neil Crittenden heard that an extreme winter storm was about to hit Oklahoma last winter, he did what officials advised him to do and kept his heat on and water running so that h
It’s the same county where a devastating wildfire burned more than 32,000 acres in 2011.
The U.S. has thousands of lakes and reservoirs that could be paired for pumped hydro storage without the need for rivers. Ollo via Getty ImagesTo cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half within a decade, the Biden administration’s goal, the U.S. is going to need a lot more solar and wind power generation, and lots of cheap energy storage. Wind and solar power vary over the course of a day, so energy storage is essential to provide a continuous flow of electricity. But today’s batteries are typi