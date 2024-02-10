Mystics of Time to parade in downtown Mobile

Olivia Wilson
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mystics of Time are set to parade in downtown Mobile tonight.

MOT’s parade, known as one of Mobile’s most popular parades, is set for 5:45 p.m. According to the Mobile Mask, the group was first established in 1948 and paraded for the first time in 1949. The group is said to have originally come to be after a group of friends played a poker game.

Those who wish to attend MOT’s parade can head down to Government Street and Dearborn Street to watch the group parade down Route H:

  • Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Claiborne Street to Church Street

  • Church Street to Royal Street

  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street

  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street

  • Conception Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Canal Street

  • Canal Street to Broad Street

  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

  • Washington Street to Government Street

  • Government Street to Claiborne Street

  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center

