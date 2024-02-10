Mystics of Time to parade in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mystics of Time are set to parade in downtown Mobile tonight.
Mobile Mardi Gras 2024: Parade Schedule
MOT’s parade, known as one of Mobile’s most popular parades, is set for 5:45 p.m. According to the Mobile Mask, the group was first established in 1948 and paraded for the first time in 1949. The group is said to have originally come to be after a group of friends played a poker game.
Those who wish to attend MOT’s parade can head down to Government Street and Dearborn Street to watch the group parade down Route H:
Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Claiborne Street to Church Street
Church Street to Royal Street
Royal Street to St. Francis Street
St. Francis Street to Conception Street
Conception Street to Government Street
Government Street to Washington Street
Washington Street to Canal Street
Canal Street to Broad Street
Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
Washington Street to Government Street
Government Street to Claiborne Street
Ends at Mobile Civic Center
