Mystics of Time to parade in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mystics of Time are set to parade in downtown Mobile tonight.

MOT’s parade, known as one of Mobile’s most popular parades, is set for 5:45 p.m. According to the Mobile Mask, the group was first established in 1948 and paraded for the first time in 1949. The group is said to have originally come to be after a group of friends played a poker game.

Those who wish to attend MOT’s parade can head down to Government Street and Dearborn Street to watch the group parade down Route H:

Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street

Government Street to Claiborne Street

Claiborne Street to Church Street

Church Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Washington Street

Washington Street to Canal Street

Canal Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street to Government Street

Government Street to Claiborne Street

Ends at Mobile Civic Center

