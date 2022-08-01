Mystikal Accused Of Sexual Assault For The Third Time Since 2004

New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who had been accused of rape twice since 2004, was booked into jail on his third count of alleged sex crimes. Mystikal, known legally as Michael Tyler, now faces several charges, WBRZ reports. The charges include first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

Police said they first responded to a local hospital Saturday around midnight after they received a report about a person who had been sexually assaulted, WAFB reports. The patient, according to police, sustained minor injuries during the attack.

Officers identified Mystikal as a suspect in the case and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday. A bail amount has not yet been set for the 51-year-old.

Mystikal, who faced sexual crime allegations in 2004 after being accused of sexually assaulting his hairstylist, spent six years in prison after being found guilty and registered as a sex offender. The rapper was jailed again in 2017 after being accused of assault. The artist was released on a $3 million bond after the 2017 charges were dropped.

According to Louisiana law, “First Degree Rape is a rape committed upon a person 65 years old or older or under the age of 13 where sexual intercourse is without lawful consent of the victim.”

Rape, according to the law, is “when the victim resists the act, but whose resistance is overcome by force.” Lawmakers also define rape as a circumstance under which “the victim is prevented from resisting the act by threats of great and immediate bodily harm.” Other conditions constituting rape include “when the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the offender is armed with a dangerous weapon” or “when the victim is prevented from resisting the act because the victim suffers from a physical or mental infirmity preventing such resistance.”

Additionally, a crime is considered First Degree Rape “when two or more offenders participated in the act.” The law also states that a “lack of knowledge of the victim’s age shall not be a defense.”