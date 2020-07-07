MyTown2Go is Joining the delivery.com Network

delivery.com expands to another 150 Cities with MyTown2Go

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for local online food ordering and delivery that connects consumers and corporate clients to their favorite local businesses, today announced it is significantly expanding the reach and capabilities of its platform. This expansion is due to nationwide food delivery service MyTown2Go. MyTown2Go brands Dinner Dart in Mississippi, Go Cravy in Florida and Gulf to Go in Alabama are also included. All four are now available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current management and teams, located throughout the Midwest, will remain local to leverage their roots and take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their areas. Along with MyTown2Go's markets, delivery.com now connects more than two and a half million customers and corporate clients with more than 19,000 restaurants, liquor stores, dry cleaners and other local businesses in 2,000 cities and growing.

DELIVERY.com Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Cantor Fitzgerald) More

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

delivery.com Office: corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their offices, or use the Group Order feature.

"The broad reach of MyTown2Go and their brands will be a valuable addition to our team," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "They deeply value the neighborhoods they serve, and work closely with restaurants and local businesses. We're excited to bring our technology and tools to their communities to provide a better ordering experience for everyone.

delivery.com and MyTown2Go share a "local first" approach to online ordering. delivery.com provides the exceptional ordering experience and delivery know-how that consumers have grown to expect from a national delivery brand. Together with deep local expertise, a network of drivers, and relationships with the best merchants that MyTown2Go supplies, delivery.com is poised to offer consumers end-to-end excellence while supporting the growth of local businesses.

"With everything going on in the world today, our customers were our top priority. They deserve the best experience possible, and we believe delivery.com provides that. We will have the backing of a large company, while keeping our hometown roots in place. That was very important to us. This was the perfect time to transition to a superior technology, which will improve overall efficiency and keep our existing customers happy. It will also help us gain more customers for the MyTown2Go family. Overall, we are very excited about the transition and look forward to serving our communities with this new platform," said Mike Hall, MyTown2Go CEO.

The announcement with MyTown2Go is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that California-based Doorbell Dining also joined their network. With the addition of 40,000 MyTown2Go customers, delivery.com expands its regional presence in 14 states and continues to grow nationwide. MyTown2Go plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Ordering and office ordering features, as well as expanded offerings beyond food delivery. For a limited time, MyTown2Go is offering $10 off orders of $15 or more to first-time users of delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website for details).