Is N.B.I. Industrial Finance Company Limited (NSE:NBIFIN) A Volatile Stock?

If you own shares in N.B.I. Industrial Finance Company Limited (NSE:NBIFIN) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from NBIFIN's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.97, we can surmise that the N.B.I. Industrial Finance share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, N.B.I. Industrial Finance shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how N.B.I. Industrial Finance fares in that regard, below.

Does NBIFIN's size influence the expected beta?

N.B.I. Industrial Finance is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹3.6b. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since N.B.I. Industrial Finance has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether NBIFIN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as N.B.I. Industrial Finance’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

