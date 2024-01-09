N.B. Power says its prepared with extra crews as winter storm approaches

N.B. Power says it has placed crews in every district across New Brunswick to tackle an outages. (CBC - image credit)

N.B. Power is preparing to tackle another storm this week with some extra hands ready to help.

Spokesperson Dominique Couture said the utility has emergency response crews across the province, along with more than 130 independent contractors ready to provide additional help.

"They're staged in all areas of the province, so we are ready to respond in every district should there be outages tomorrow," Couture said.

Couture said the utility learned from the last big storm in December, which saw 129,000 customers without power at its peak, and will apply those lessons in tackling this latest storm.

New Brunswick to get a mix of rain, snow, ice and wind during the storm on Wednesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings across the province. The warnings include snowfall about 10 to 20 cm, rainfall ranging from 20 to 30 mm and southeasterly wind gusts between 90 to 100 km/hr.

Snowfall is expected to begin early Wednesday morning spreading from west to east along with gusty winds creating zero visibility on roads.

Winds are expected to be stronger in coastal regions, according to the forecast.

"Snow will transition to rain over central and parts of northern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon. A brief period of freezing rain or ice pellets is possible during this transition," according to the Environment Canada warning.

Couture said one team monitors the weather conditions throughout the province during the storm, while another team plans restoration and response techniques.

She said customers are advised to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit containing medications, water and flashlights and reminds people to report any outages as quickly as possible.

"Please do not assume that we know that your power is out, if you have an outage report it online." Couture said.

Avoid unessential travel

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for the province's emergency measures organization, said residents are advised to get all their shopping for supplies done Tuesday.

"A lot of New Brunswickers, I think, learned a hard lesson in December that the power can go out for a long time," he said.

Downey expects the roads will be dangerous and residents should be prepared to stay home with everything they need already in house, including food and gas for generators.

"Don't hinder first responders by being out there and, worse, becoming a reason first responders have to go out there," he said.