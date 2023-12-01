In-N-Out Burger slated to open in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Popular West Coast restaurant In-N-Out Burger is set to open in Antioch.

Documents filed with the Metro Planning Department show the restaurant will be located on William Turner Parkway near the Nashville SC training facility, part of the Century Farms Development.

This would be the first In-N-Out Burger in Davidson County.

At the beginning of the year, In-N-Out announced plans to expand to Tennessee, with plans to establish an office in Franklin.

No estimated opening date was announced.

