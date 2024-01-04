N.C. Appeals Court decides Asheville 'Cat Man,' 'torture' case; N.C. Supreme Court next?

The state's second-highest court has ruled against an appeal by a man who had been convicted of animal cruelty and other crimes after trying to run over a homeless man in Asheville and striking a baby carriage in which he kept his cat.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals agreed unanimously that Scott Everett Ford's actions met a statutory definition of "torture" and therefore amounted to animal cruelty. But the three judges disagreed on whether Ford obstructed justice, leading to a 2-1 overall decision Jan. 2. That means Ford has an automatic right of appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court.

"Mr. Ford is still evaluating his options at this point," his attorney Andrew Banzhoff said in response to a message from the Citizen Times asking if he would appeal.

The Citizen Times sent a follow-up question asking whether Ford would now be incarcerated.

Ford, 43, was sentenced to an eight-month active sentence, but was let out of jail during his appeal. He was not in the custody of the Buncombe County Detention Center or the N.C. Correction Department according to a Jan. 3 online records check.

Scott Ford appeared in court May 17, 2022 on multiple felony charges after authorities say he nearly ran down a homeless man and his cat last May.

Ford was convicted July 1, 2022, of felony animal cruelty, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor simple assault after trying to run over Claude McPherson in a grassy area near Exit 44 of Interstate 40. McPherson was widely known as the "Cat Man" because he panhandled with his cat, Thomas, often riding on his shoulder.

The Citizen Times reached out to McPherson.

Ford testified he was looking for an unhoused person to harass and intended to throw a golf ball at the person. Investigators recovered a golf ball from McPherson after the May 17, 2021 incident.

While Thomas the cat sustained no visible injuries, McPherson and a veterinarian said the cat shook for a long period of time, would not go back in the stroller and appeared to have experienced some kind of nonphysical harm.

What happened to McPherson and Thomas quickly drew interest and outrage. Members of the Facebook group Asheville Cat Weirdos took a prominent role.

In his appeal, Ford said Buncombe County Superior Court erred by not dismissing the two felonies.

He argued his action of striking the carriage with the cat did not amount to torture because striking the carriage was a "singular act" and not a "course of conduct."

But Appeals Court Judge Carolyn Thompson, in writing the majority opinion, disagreed, saying the state statute on animal cruelty had its own specific definition of torture meaning "any act, omission or neglect causing or permitting unjustifiable pain, suffering or death.”

The other two members of the court, Judges Toby Hampson and Jeffery Carpenter, agreed.

On the obstruction of justice question prosecutors said Ford, who owned an event rental company with 16 to 20 vehicles, threw away a spreadsheet that contained information about who was driving the truck and that Asheville Police Department officers got a picture of the spreadsheet from Ford's phone through a warrant. The Citizen Times called and emailed Classic Event Rental, asking if Ford still owned the company and asking for a comment.

In a brief to the court, Ford's attorney argued the businesses' normal procedure was to create a daily spreadsheet, take a picture and throw the spreadsheet away the next day.

But Judges Hampson and Thompson said Ford did not cooperate with officers when they asked for any records of the drivers of the vehicles.

"(The) defendant himself denied the existence of such documentation, including the picture of the same on his cellular telephone, to law enforcement officers investigating an offense which defendant knew he had just committed," Thompson wrote.

Carpenter dissented from his fellow judges' opinion, noting the Constitution's protection against warrantless searches and self-incrimination. He wrote in a dissenting opinion that Ford, whom he acknowledged was "hardly a sympathetic accused," still did not have to "deviate from his regular business practice; affirmatively assist law enforcement’s investigation; submit to a warrantless search or seizure; or self-incriminate."

