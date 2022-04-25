N.C. arsonist threatened witness who sent him to prison. Now he’s staying there longer.

File photo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Gordon
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • R. Clint Cole
    American politician (1870-1957)

When Clint Cole set fire to a house in 2015, a Rutherford County woman was a witness to the flames.

Her testimony a year later helped put the habitual felon away for almost 10 years.

Five years into his sentence, Cole sent his former accuser a letter from his cell in Alexander Correctional Institution. He reminded the woman that he’d be out of prison soon and that he planned to look her up — and her daughter, too. Staying true to his criminal conviction, Cole vowed in another letter to burn down her house.

“When I get to Spindale, I am going to come give you a visit when no body (sic) else is around. We have some things to discuss, it is going to be worth the wait,” he wrote in January 2020. “You are going to wish that you would not have stuck your nose were (sic) it did’nt (sic) belong.”

Last week, a judge decided that a longer stay behind bars is right where Cole belongs.

Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger of Asheville sentenced Cole to two years in federal prison for the crime of mailing threatening communications, a charge the 55-year-old pleaded guilty to on Dec. 22.

Reidinger made Cole’s new sentence “consecutive,” meaning it will begin when his state prison term ends.

The mother and daughter Cole threatened are identified in the case files by their initials only, which the Observer has chosen not to use to protect their privacy.

N.C. prison records show that Cole has a criminal record dating back to the 1980s. He was sentenced as a habitual offender in 2016 in Rutherford County to nine years and 10 months for two second-degree arson convictions and is currently being held in an undisclosed location.

Prosecutors say Cole is from Caroleen, a small unincorporated community southeast of Forest City and about 60 miles from Charlotte.

Cole was scheduled to be freed in two years. Now, Reidinger has doubled his wait.

Threats to witnesses

Defendants commonly reach out to witnesses before trial in hopes of persuading them to drop or alter their testimony.

Sometimes they take more extreme measures. In one of western North Carolina’s most notorious crimes over the last decade, members of a Charlotte cell of United Blood Nation ordered a hit on two Pineville merchants to keep one of them from testifying about the gang’s attempted robbery of their mattress store. The couple was fatally shot in their Lake Wylie home in 2014.

Last year, another Alexander Correctional inmate — this one from Gaston County — had 30 months added to his already lengthy sentence after he sent a letter threatening to kill his judge, his prosecutor and his jury from his 2001 trial.

Cole’s taunting letters are of a similar vein, promising violent reprisals against the witness, her boyfriend and her daughter.

“When will I get to Spindale? You will never know until it is to (sic) late,” he wrote in 2020. “I will be there before you know it. It will be to (sic) late when you look up & I am already in the house.”

He signed the letter, “Clint.”

He offered a postscript: “... If l have too (sic) I will hang around the store until I see (your daughter) & that will be the last time you see her. LOL.”

In Reidinger’s courtroom last week, according to one observer, no one was laughing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police say 2 men charged with fleeing and having guns not involved in downtown shootings

    Emergency alerts were sent out as police worked to track suspects and weapons. Police say these arrest were not related to the Kalao shooting.

  • Chevrolet confirms a hybrid and all-electric Corvette are on the way

    You'll be able to buy a hybrid Corvette as early as next year, General Motors said. Watch a teaser video of the car here.

  • Miami man who gunned down wife at crowded Jewish center pool pleads not guilty

    The Miami man accused of gunning down his wife at a community pool in front of terrified children and parents didn’t show up in court on Monday to formally face a murder charge.

  • 'Robo-Bambi' deer decoys are great at duping poachers who are road hunting

    Some shooters can't resist the temptation and pay a big price

  • U.S. Midwest carbon pipeline's backers have close ties to Iowa government

    Summit Carbon Solutions, the company behind a huge carbon pipeline proposal in the U.S. Midwest, has close ties to Iowa officials and regulators charged with approving a large part of its route, according to a Reuters review of public documents and company websites. At least four members of Summit's leadership have direct links to the Iowa governor's office or the Iowa Utility Board (IUB), both of which could influence the future of the roughly 2,000-mile (3,200-km) pipeline, according to the review. One is the top individual donor to the current governor, Kim Reynolds.

  • Stars had a long, strange trip home after plane slams brakes

    That winless three-game trip to Canada for the Dallas Stars got even more miserable on the way home, when their charter plane had to slam on the brakes just before takeoff and they had to wait six hours for a different plane. Coach Rick Bowness, who has been traveling as an NHL coach or player for more than 47 years, said Saturday night that he had never been afraid on a plane until Friday, when the team was leaving Calgary to return to Texas. Bowness, the 67-year-old coach who made his debut as an NHL player in December 1975, said the captain initially reported that everything was under control.

  • Adviser to Ukraine's defense minister discusses U.S. support in war with Russia

    Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine's minister of defense, joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the secret meeting between President Zelenskyy and U.s. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, as well as the additional military aid promised by the U.S.

  • Kansas law enforcement routinely produces error-filled reports on seized cash, property

    Since a new reporting law went into effect in July 2019, Kansas law enforcement agencies have reported seizing $9.5 million in cash and $2.5 million in property.

  • Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club suspends top Asian human rights awards

    Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to "unintentionally" violate any laws, according to a statement from the club president on Monday. The cancellation of the awards, run for more than a quarter of a century and among the most prestigious in Asia, is the latest blow to media freedoms following the introduction of a national security law in 2020 to bring the former British colony into line with the rest of China. FCC president Keith Richburg, a former veteran Washington Post journalist and current head of the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, said in the statement the awards had been suspended given "significant areas of uncertainty and we do not wish unintentionally to violate the law".

  • U.S. visits Kyiv, steps up military aid for Ukraine

    STORY: In a visit designed to show Western support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy and other top officials in Kyiv late on Sunday (April 24), after a train journey from Poland. U.S. officials said the cabinet secretaries pledged new assistance worth $713 million for Zelenskiy's government and other countries in the region that are fearful of further Russian aggression.The meeting between the U.S. delegation and Ukraine's leaders ran for three hours, or more than double the allotted time, a U.S. official said.Before the visit by Blinken and Austin, Ukrainian officials drew up a list of weapons urgently needed from the United States, such as anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks, Zelenskiy aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News on Sunday.The high level U.S. visit highlighted the shift in the conflict since Ukrainian forces, armed with a massive influx of weapons from the West, fought off a Russian assault on the capital Kyiv.

  • Phenix City police charge one, seek second suspect after robbery at Walmart

    Police located the suspects shortly after the robbery and began a chase that ended with a car wreck.

  • Miamisburg parents facing charges after 4-week-old suffers serious head injury

    Hospital staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital said the injuries the child suffered were “typical in significant accidental trauma, , such as a motor vehicle crash that involves a rollover or crush injury or inflicted trauma,” according to court records.

  • Source: Miami Canes LB Wesley Bissainthe injures ankle in deadly car accident

    University of Miami freshman linebacker Wesley Bissainthe on Friday evening was the passenger in a car accident in which the 52-year-old driver of the other car was killed.

  • Utah Democrats back independent as US Senate candidate

    Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years. Lee also faced two GOP challengers at his party's nominating conventions.

  • The NFL will now play 3 games on Christmas Day, making sure we can never escape its shadow

    Football on Christmas will take some time to get used to.

  • State of New York Freezes Seneca Nation's Assets

    Late last month, the State of New York froze the Seneca Nation of Indians’ bank accounts, claiming it owed the state $564 million in casino revenues. Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels equated the move to a ransom payment. The tribe agreed to transfer the funds to the state on March 28, two days after a restraining order served by the state froze several of its business bank accounts.

  • Oklahoma tribes chastise Republican candidate over plan to disestablish reservation

    Republicans are starting to compete for party leadership positions, a congressional candidate is at odds with Oklahoma tribes, and Dems talk abortion.

  • Ford's Windsor plant could make internal combustion engines until 2040

    As much of the auto industry pivots to electric vehicles, Unifor Local president John D'Agnolo says the Ford engine plant in Windsor, Ontario could make internal combustion engines for pickups until 2040.

  • The Black Expat: Wellness Retreats For Black Women And Feeling Safe In Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica

    Puerto Viejo is high on the list of Black expat destinations and with the abundance of nature and Caribbean settlement, we get it.

  • Chevrolet Spark EV batteries no longer available

    GM sold the Chevrolet Spark EV for just three years, and now it no longer has replacement batteries, despite an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery.