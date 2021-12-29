North Carolina cop on leave after shooting 15-year-old son in head

A North Carolina police officer was placed on leave after shooting his 15-year-old son in the head on Monday.

The incident is believed to be an accident, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who has not been identified, is with Jacksonville Police Department, but it’s not clear if the gun involved was department-issued.

The teen remains in critical condition at a hospital in nearby Pitt County.

“This is a tragic event and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,” Prosecutorial District 5 attorney Ernie Lee said Tuesday in a statement. “The reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken.”