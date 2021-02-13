N.C. couple charged with murder of pregnant woman found in suitcase

Brittany Smith, 28, was just six months pregnant with a baby boy

Two people have been arrested in the case involving a pregnant woman found in a suitcase.

Brittany Simone Smith was reported missing earlier this month until her body was found on Monday stuffed in a suitcase. Authorities in North Carolina have arrested two individuals who they believe are the suspects, according to WFMY News.

Her body was found near the Neuse River in the Piedmont area of North Carolina. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Clayton Johnson, 37, and Emmalei Grace Trevathan, 24, during a traffic stop on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder. They are being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

“That woman was my heart and soul. She was my backbone. She was the answer to my question,” said Cody Page, Smith’s boyfriend, per WRAL News.

According to reports, 28-year-old Brittany Smith was just six months pregnant with a baby boy.

Initially, Page was questioned by officials after Smith’s disappearance but he was never a suspect. He told the authorities that he saw a text message exchange between Smith and Johnson in which Johnson said he would pick her up. Page admits he never saw her again after that.

Thomas Clayton Johnson and Emmalei Grace Trevathan Mugshot. | Photo: WRAL

Smith and Page were living in a tent behind a man named Dale Williams’ home. He allowed the couple to come in to shower and do laundry. Smith and Page were overcoming addiction.

“I just feel bad because it’s a very sad situation,” said Williams.

Smith’s cause of death was strangulation. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker refused to comment on any possible motives.

The two suspects are being held on the murder of Smith, her unborn child, and on the concealment of a body.

I actually feel physical pain because my other half is gone,” Page said. “I’ll never be able to hug my baby again.”

