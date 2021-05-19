N.C. judge accused of trying to hit activist with car during police brutality protest

1 / 2

N.C. judge accused of trying to hit activist with car during police brutality protest

Antonio Planas
·3 min read

An appeals court judge in North Carolina is accused of aiming an SUV at a protester at an anti-police brutality rally in Fayetteville this month.

Judge John Marsh Tyson, 67, has been summoned to appear in court and will be charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon in the incident May 7 in downtown Fayetteville, according to court records from the Cumberland County District Court Division.

Tyson's hearing is scheduled for June 21, according to the criminal summons signed by Magistrate C.L. McMillan.

McMillan found enough evidence to support the charge and addressed the finding directly with Tyson, according to court records.

"I, the undersigned, find that there is probable cause to believe that on or about the date of the offense, the defendant drove at a high rate of speed attempting to hit Myahtaeyarra Warren with a deadly weapon, a white SUV," McMillan wrote in the document.

Warren, who goes by Myah, was not hit or injured.

She said Tuesday that she went before a magistrate last week when the summons was issued for Tyson. North Carolina law allows residents to commence criminal charges by approaching a magistrate.

In her criminal complaint, Warren wrote that she recognized the driver who tried to hit her as the judge.

"I was at the market house protesting at 6:31 pm. A white SUV with a #4 plate attempted to hit me," Warren wrote in the complaint, later identifying the driver as Tyson. "I was standing inside the paint, which is not a traffic lane."

Warren, 23, of Fayetteville, said her roles as a business owner and a community activist put her in touch with many public figures and lawyers, which is how she was familiar with Tyson.

What Tyson did "was not OK," Warren said, adding that she would like to see him "be a man and own up."

Tyson did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

His attorney, David T. Courie Sr., did not return a call for comment. He has told The Fayetteville Observer that he is representing Tyson in "the misdemeanor summons brought by an individual, not law enforcement, 7 days after the alleged date of offense."

NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh reported that the SUV was state-issued. Warren told the station that Tyson nearly hit her after his second pass around the building, but that was not seen in the released video.

In video that has been made public, a light-colored SUV drives around a bend onto a street emblazoned with "Black Lives Do Matter." The SUV drives near a handful of protesters on a sidewalk. The Fayetteville Observer reported that a police spokesman said the road was not open to traffic.

Fayetteville police did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Reports of drivers' striking or nearly hitting protesters have increased throughout the country since demonstrators took to the streets nearly a year ago after George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Black Lives Matter protests often drew counterprotesters.

Tension on the street sometimes translated to drivers, too.

Last month, Oklahoma passed a law protecting drivers who unintentionally injure or kill people participating in riots. The bill was signed into law by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed a similar "anti-riot" bill that gives civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters blocking a road, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Recommended Stories

  • How Police, Firefighters And A Security Guard Caught The Palisades Fire Arson Suspect Who Was Hiding Out In The Hills – Update

    UPDATED with latest: A homeless man who allegedly started the 1,158-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades on Friday night was arrested after investigators sent to the scene say they saw him starting other fires in the area the following day, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Tuesday. Ramon Santos Rodriguez, 48, has been in […]

  • St. Louis man who waved rifle at protest running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said Tuesday he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. McCloskey made the announcement on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission's website showed “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered, and a website, mccloskeyforsenate.com, was seeking campaign donations.

  • Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

    U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan.

  • Man attempts to kidnaps girl at bus stop in Florida

    Officials are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl from her bus stop Tuesday morning. He was driving a white Dodge Journey.

  • A JetBlue was forced to divert after a passenger was seen snorting a white substance and 'acting erratically'

    It's the latest instance of unruly passengers causing disturbances on flights, and the FAA has been doling out hefty fines.

  • Lawmakers frustrated over White House's ‘total lack’ of urgency in helping Afghan interpreters

    Afghans who aided U.S. troops are in danger of being hunted down by the Taliban.

  • The freshman who votes against her party most: Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Data: Quorum via Congress.gov; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) votes against her party most often, at a rate of 16.3%, compared to all other freshman members in the House and Senate, data collected by Quorum reveals.Driving the news: The top five freshman members who voted against their party the most are all Republicans — and four of the five are House Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) leads the Senate freshmen, bucking his party 15.8% of the time.Among Democrats, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) leads in the House at 3.55% (she's No. 38 among all freshmen in Congress), and Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) leads Senate Democrats at 1.57%.The other side: Alternatively, the following freshman members are in a four-way voting tie for voting with their party 100% of the time. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.)Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.), who was sworn in only earlier this monthRep. Troy Nehls (R-Tex.)What they're saying: “I’ll start voting 100% with my party when the GOP votes for conservative America First policies 100% of the time,” Greene told Axios.A spokesman for Tuberville said the senator "promised to be an independent thinker and a common-sense conservative."The former football coach's record shows "he’s a strong conservative who fights for the state of Alabama but isn’t here to go along just to get along.”Worth noting: The newest members of the 117th Congress are majority Republican — 57 Republicans vs. 23 Democrats.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nearly half of violent criminals in Scotland are avoiding prison sentences, figures reveal

    Violent crime has surged in Scotland but more than half of those responsible are avoiding prison sentences, according to official figures published yesterday that prompted claims the SNP are letting them "off the hook." Government statistics released on Tuesday show that the overall number of criminal convictions in Scotland fell in 2019, continuing a trend of declining figures over the last 10 years. Despite violent crime rising between 2018-19 and 2019-20, with a 21 per cent increase in convictions from the previous year, only 52 per cent of these criminals were given a prison sentence. This rise in non-sexual violent crime is partly due to a rise in the number of people convicted for attempted murder and serious assault, up by 11 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the annual Criminal Proceedings in Scotland report. Meanwhile, convictions for rape and attempted rape decreased by eight per cent to 130. Chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, Sandy Brindley, said the conviction rate underlined the need for all political parties to follow through on their manifesto commitments to scrap the controversial ‘not proven’ verdict, which is unique to the Scottish justice system.

  • Ex-FARC leader Jesus Santrich killed in Venezuela, dissident group says

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Jesus Santrich, one of the most prominent leaders of a group of Colombia's former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace accord, has been killed in Venezuela in an operation by Colombia's military, former FARC dissidents said late on Tuesday. Santrich was traveling by a truck in Venezuela when it was attacked by Colombian commandos the dissident group, which calls itself the Segunda Marquetalia, said in a statement. Santrich, who initially backed the 2016 peace deal, was wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges and had long been thought to be based in Venezuela.

  • Justice Department secretly seized phone records of three Washington Post journalists

    In the early months of the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly obtained phone and email records belonging to three Washington Post reporters who were covering the federal probe on ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett weighs in on what the federal government was looking for in those records, how this may affect journalists' ability to do their job and how the Biden administration is handling leaks.

  • Ambassador's wife accused of slapping a store assistant in South Korea has claimed diplomatic immunity

    Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, was seen on security footage slapping an employee at a clothing store in April.

  • Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for ‘Blatant Transphobia’ After Reposting Donald Trump Jr. Meme Mocking Dr. Rachel Levine

    “Transparent” star Alexandra Billings is not here for any more of Caitlyn Jenner’s comments that put down other transgender women. After Jenner reposted a meme originally shared on Donald Trump Jr.’s Instagram page that made fun of Assistant Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine‘s looks, Billings fired back with her own post that was several paragraphs long and basically read Jenner for filth. “It seems to hold true no matter what!!!! Conservative girls are just better looking… maybe that’s why the libs are always outraged for no reason,” Trump Jr. said, sharing a meme that put a photo of Dr. Levine next to Jenner on a red carpet. Jenner deleted the meme from her Instagram stories (she’d just reposted it with the laughing/crying emoji) but gossip blogger Perez Hilton managed to grab a screenshot. Billings, who starred as Davina Rejennae during all five seasons of “Transparent,” didn’t stand for Jenner’s apparent endorsement of Trump Jr.’s critique of Levine’s looks and accused her of pandering to Republicans. “With your private airplane hanger full of lies and your million dollar shoes, you have as much in common with us, as we do with you. It isn’t your Transness people are bothered by, it’s your behavior as a human, Caitlyn. Your profound need to be liked is sadly backfiring,” Billings said. “You are fearful of both yourself and any kind of newness and you navigate with a well of anger in your heart that is deeply disturbing. And apparent to all of us.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Billings (@therealalexandrabillings) Billings was referencing the interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Jenner gave from her airplane hanger in southern California. Jenner caught heat after the interview for sharing an anecdote that a fellow private hangar owner told her he was packing up and moving to Arizona because he couldn’t stand looking at homeless people in California. Billings took a slightly warmer tone towards Jenner at the end of her post and said: “I cannot tell you those terrible voices will ever go away, they haven’t for me, but every day that I am able to navigate that ache of self harm born of my own denial of my divine light, I am just a little bit freer.” “Free yourself, Caitlyn. By doing that, you may set the greatest example of your life. And that might turn out to be the most beautiful way you can serve both our State and our community,” Billings said. Jenner hasn’t responded to Billings’ critique, but that’s probably because she’s busy mounting a campaign running for California governor in the upcoming recall election against Gavin Newsom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton) Read original story Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for ‘Blatant Transphobia’ After Reposting Donald Trump Jr. Meme Mocking Dr. Rachel Levine At TheWrap

  • Suspect in Iowa girl's murder had been paroled weeks earlier

    Iowa granted an early release from prison to a repeat offender just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl, according to parole documents released Tuesday. The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security residential facility in March 2020, determining he was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law abiding citizen.” “There is a reasonable probability that you can be released without detriment to the community or yourself," according to the parole order signed by the board's chair, Helen Miller, that The Associated Press obtained under the open records law.

  • Mark McCloskey files to run for U.S. Senate in Missouri

    Mark McCloskey, one half of a white couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis last year, filed paperwork Tuesday to run for Missouri's Senate seat.The state of play: In addition to his filing with the Federal Election Commission, McCloskey also launched a campaign website accepting donations for his bid. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump's agenda," his website states.What he's saying: "When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them," McCloskey told the camera in a campaign announcement video aired during an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday."I have always been a Republican but never been a politician. God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob. It woke me up," McCloskey told Carlson.He went on to criticize the Biden administration for what he said was "a wholesale slaughter of our civil liberties" while bemoaning "cancel culture," among other complaints.Flashback: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both personal injury attorneys, were indicted in October on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after they pointed guns at anti-racism protestors from the lawn of the St. Louis mansion last July.Their actions made them popular in some conservative circles and were subsequently invited to speak at the Republican National Convention in August.They are due to stand trial in NovemberEditor's note: This article has been updated with McLoskey's comment on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed

    Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not destroyed, reversing earlier allegations that election officials in the state's most populated county eliminated evidence. The claim of deleted databases was amplified by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who believe conspiracy theories about election irregularities. Ben Cotton, founder of a computer forensics firm working on the audit, told key senators that he had recovered all data.

  • GOP congressman who said rioters like ‘tourists’ shown barricading door in newly released photos

    Rep. Andrew Clyde made headlines last week when he claimed the Jan. 6 Capitol takeover was just another day of “normal tourist visits.” The GOP representative who downplayed the Capitol riots was seen on camera barricading a door on the deadly day. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) made headlines last week when he claimed the Jan. 6 Capitol takeover was just another “normal day of tourist visits” to the Capitol.

  • Brie Larson Held a Pull-Up With a *Weighted Chain*, and I Think My Shoulders Just Gave Out

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) Remember when Brie Larson just casually held a pull-up for one entire minute? Well, Larson and her trainer Jason Walsh decided that wasn't quite intense enough and upped the ante again in a clip the Captain Marvel star shared on Instagram today.

  • Regan recuses from EPA cases over potential conflicts from time as NC environmental chief

    “Given my previous role at the NC DEQ, I am recusing myself,” Regan said.

  • DOJ indicates it could crack down on abused political fundraising gimmick

    A little-noticed line in a recent criminal filing suggests federal prosecutors consider a popular political fundraising tactic to be legally questionable.Why it matters: Fundraisers often boast of "5x" or other contribution matches to coax small-dollar donations. The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Monday this could amount to "material misrepresentations" if, as critics often contend, there's no evidence the match ever occurs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The tactic has become more prominent in recent years.Both parties have used it. Donald Trump's re-election campaign and its allies at the Republican National Committee exploited it to extreme degrees last year — promising up to 900% matches. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also been a frequent fan of the tactic.A campaign that enlisted donors to put up five times the funds raised through one such matching offer would almost certainly be inducing those donors to exceed the federal limits on their own campaign contributions.What's happening: DOJ's comment was just a brief aside in a Statement of Offense. It accompanied a guilty plea Monday by the operator of a number of groups that raked in small-dollar donations last year with fraudulent fundraising appeals.One of the groups, Keep America Great Committee, sent fundraising emails that "contained material misrepresentations including promising '5x' matching of any donation to KAGC," DOJ wrote.It was a throwaway line in a 12-page legal filing, but one that could have major consequences for the political fundraising industry.What they're saying: Political compliance attorney Brett Kappel called DOJ's comments about KAGC's fundraising practices "very significant.""This prosecution puts fundraisers on notice that the continued use of this very popular fundraising pitch will be treated as a possible violation of the mail and wire fraud statutes," Kappel wrote.The big picture: The KAGC case caught DOJ's eye due to widespread fraud in virtually every aspect of the group's operations.The scrutiny of its donation-matching claims specifically, though, suggests DOJ considers such offers problematic when donations are not actually being matched.All indications suggest little-to-no such matching actually takes place, even among legitimate political groups.Between the lines: Grassroots fundraising has surged for both parties, and the incentives to woo small-dollar donors are more intense than ever."In many cases, email fundraisers are reaching a point of diminishing returns and are given very high goals to hit. They're doing anything and everything to reach and beat them," said Patrick O'Keefe, director of customer success at the payment processing firm Andeot.O'Keefe, the former executive director of the Maryland Republican Party, said tactics can include "fake matches and sketchy pre-checked recurring asks."He was referring to recent scrutiny of the Trump campaign and others over efforts to subtly enlist small-dollar donors into giving multiple recurring contributions.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free