N.C. mall on lockdown after reported shooting in food court

The Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was placed on lockdown after gunfire was reported in the food court.

The lockdown was announced over the intercom, WXII-TV reported. The announcement said that police are investigating.

“Winston-Salem police are investigating reports of a shooting at Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon,” tweeted WXII reporter Louie Tran. Officials confirm one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“An announcement on the intercom said, ‘There were reports of shots fired in the food court. Police are investigating,’ " Tran added.

