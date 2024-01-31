N.C. man admits to sending nude photo to FBI agent, thinking he was chatting with 9-year-old girl

A North Carolina man has admitted to sending a nude photo of himself to an undercover FBI agent posing as a 9-year-old girl, federal officials said Wednesday.

William Alexander Korthals, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia said.

The Beaufort, N.C. man was arrested in June 2023 as the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the FBI with the support of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, in which undercover agents pretended to be a father and his 9-year-old daughter.

The investigation began in May 2022, after Korthals joined a chat room for “active parents” in the instant messaging app Kik.

According to court documents, Korthals responded to a comment posted by an undercover agent in a group titled “Loving Family” in which the agent asked if “anyone [wanted] to come to Virginia to have sex with [his] daughter.”

Korthals reached out to the person and asked how old the girl was. After the undercover agent said she was 9, “Korthals sent a photograph of his erect penis.”

The two men chatted over the next several months when Korthals requested more images of the girl. He also said he wanted to Facetime with the man and his daughter, and even “described specific acts of sexual abuse he wanted the ‘father’ to perform on his ‘daughter,’ including oral, vaginal, and anal sex.”

About three months after the first contact, and in preparation for an in-person meeting, Korthals sent the FBI agent laboratory test results proving he was free of sexually transmitted disease so that Korthals could have unprotected sex with the girl. Two days before the meeting, Korthals canceled it.

Korthals faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing date has not been announced.